Dementia Preventing Household Chores

Staying active by performing some household chores like cleaning and gardening can cut down the risk of dementia later in life. Engaging in certain household chores helps to create greater brain volume.
Dementia is an umbrella term that is used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking, and social abilities that can severely affect a person's day-to-day life.
There is no way to stop the condition from developing nor it can be treated. It can only be managed with the help of medications and therapies.
A study published in the journal Neurology mentions household chores that can be beneficial for those suffering from dementia.
Cleaning
Cleaning and mental health have a strong link. Decluttering the space around can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Cleaning is a meditative process that helps to release endorphins in the brain, altering the perception of pain, and triggering a positive feeling.
Previous studies suggest that for people suffering from dementia, decluttering can help to concentrate and decrease the episodes of mood swings.
Cooking
Cooking is not only a random household task but also a brain-stimulating activity. This activity strengthens the frontal lobes of the brain and improves all sorts of functions related to it. Most important of all paying attention to the recipe helps to improve attention and optimize brain functioning.
Cooking with a person with dementia can help to give a sense of purpose and usefulness, boost confidence and self-esteem, as well as promot an interest in food and mealtimes.
Gardening
Spending time in nature will rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Gardening helps to connect with others and reduce stress levels . Besides, spending some time in the sun can also lift your mood and make you feel calm.
Heavy household
Heavy household chores including mopping, cleaning dishes, and laundry also have a positive impact on mental health. It helps to ease the symptoms of depression, which is linked with the onset of dementia in several cases. It also lifts mood and gives a sense of satisfaction.
However, those suffering from joint issues should avoid performing heavy load work as it may lead to fracture.
Source: Medindia