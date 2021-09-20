Dementia Preventing Household Chores

Advertisement

However, there is always an option to cut down the risk of developing dementia by taking small measures from an early age. Staying physically active is one of them.A study published in the journalmentions household chores that can be beneficial for those suffering from dementia.CleaningCleaning and mental health have a strong link. Decluttering the space around can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Cleaning is a meditative process that helps to release endorphins in the brain, altering the perception of pain, and triggering a positive feeling.Previous studies suggest that forCooking. This activity strengthens the frontal lobes of the brain and improves all sorts of functions related to it. Most important of all paying attention to the recipe helps to improve attention and optimize brain functioning.Cooking with a person with dementia can help to give a sense of purpose and usefulness, boost confidence and self-esteem, as well as promot an interest in food and mealtimes.GardeningSpending time in nature will rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul.. Besides, spending some time in the sun can also lift your mood and make you feel calm.Heavy householdHeavy household chores including mopping, cleaning dishes, and laundry also have a positive impact on mental health. It helps to ease the symptoms of depression, which is linked with the onset of dementia in several cases. It also lifts mood and gives a sense of satisfaction.However, those suffering from joint issues should avoid performing heavy load work as it may lead to fracture.Source: Medindia