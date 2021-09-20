About
About Us Editorial Team Exclusive Interviews In the News Partners & Affiliates Advertise With Us Sitemap
My Health
Careers
Internship
MedBlogs
Contact us
English (US)
हिन्दी français Español 中文
Medindia

Login Register
Advertisement

Dementia Preventing Household Chores

by Dr Jayashree on September 20, 2021 at 10:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Dementia Preventing Household Chores

Staying active by performing some household chores like cleaning and gardening can cut down the risk of dementia later in life. Engaging in certain household chores helps to create greater brain volume.

Dementia is an umbrella term that is used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking, and social abilities that can severely affect a person's day-to-day life.

Advertisement


There is no way to stop the condition from developing nor it can be treated. It can only be managed with the help of medications and therapies.

However, there is always an option to cut down the risk of developing dementia by taking small measures from an early age. Staying physically active is one of them.
Advertisement

A study published in the journal Neurology mentions household chores that can be beneficial for those suffering from dementia.

Cleaning

Cleaning and mental health have a strong link. Decluttering the space around can help to reduce stress, anxiety, and depressive symptoms. Cleaning is a meditative process that helps to release endorphins in the brain, altering the perception of pain, and triggering a positive feeling.

Previous studies suggest that for people suffering from dementia, decluttering can help to concentrate and decrease the episodes of mood swings.

Cooking

Cooking is not only a random household task but also a brain-stimulating activity. This activity strengthens the frontal lobes of the brain and improves all sorts of functions related to it. Most important of all paying attention to the recipe helps to improve attention and optimize brain functioning.

Cooking with a person with dementia can help to give a sense of purpose and usefulness, boost confidence and self-esteem, as well as promot an interest in food and mealtimes.

Gardening

Spending time in nature will rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul. Gardening helps to connect with others and reduce stress levels . Besides, spending some time in the sun can also lift your mood and make you feel calm.

Heavy household

Heavy household chores including mopping, cleaning dishes, and laundry also have a positive impact on mental health. It helps to ease the symptoms of depression, which is linked with the onset of dementia in several cases. It also lifts mood and gives a sense of satisfaction.

However, those suffering from joint issues should avoid performing heavy load work as it may lead to fracture.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Identify Heart Disease Risk in Schizophrenia Patient...
Global Report of Work-related Diseases >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 - 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
'Hybrid Immunity' may Help Elude COVID-19 Pandemic
Stroop Effect
Stroop Effect
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Alzheimers Disease Dementia Vascular Dementia 

Recommended Reading
Dementia
Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is ...
Delusions
Delusions
Delusions are firm beliefs by the person of something that is not logically or practically ......
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Tooth Loss – A Risk Factor for Dementia
Dementia and Oral Health: The affinity between the number of teeth missing and the diminishing ......
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 – 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day 2021 – 'Know Dementia, Know Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day is observed on 21st September every year to raise awareness about Alzheimer's ...
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and mak...
Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still l...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close