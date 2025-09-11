How Sensory Prosthetic Arms Restore Touch and Brain Connection

The iSens prosthesis integrates muscle signals and neuro feedback that help re-establish brain connection.

New clinical trial to test sensory prostheses for people with upper-limb loss

Individuals with new #sensory #prosthetic_arms can live a better life with improved #motor_control and #touch_sensation. This fosters their daily life and independence. #isensprosthesis #bionic_arm #restoringtouchsense #medindia’