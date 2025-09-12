Genetic Test to Transform Hereditary Pancreatitis Diagnosis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas causing abdominal pain, hospitalizations, and risks like diabetes and cancer.



‘What if a single #genetictest could explain chronic pain, repeated hospitalizations, and even cancer risk? Mayo Clinic’s new hereditary #pancreatitis gene panel (PANGP) is changing how this complex disease is diagnosed and managed. #Genomics #MayoClinic’

A Focused Approach to Genetic Testing

Clinical Impact and Family Reach

Diagnosis and Treatment: A positive result can confirm the cause of symptoms and guide treatment strategies.

Cancer Surveillance: Patients with certain mutations, like PRSS1, face higher risks of pancreatic cancer and can be monitored earlier and more frequently.

Family Testing: Relatives of affected patients can be screened, even if asymptomatic, allowing for early intervention and lifestyle adjustments.

Peace of Mind: Negative results can rule out hereditary causes, reducing unnecessary testing and anxiety.

