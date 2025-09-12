Genetic Test to Transform Hereditary Pancreatitis Diagnosis

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas causing abdominal pain, hospitalizations, and risks like diabetes and cancer.
A newly developed genetic test at Mayo Clinic is transforming the way clinicians diagnose and manage hereditary pancreatitis, a painful and often debilitating condition that can lead to severe complications including diabetes, kidney failure, and pancreatic cancer. The hereditary pancreatitis gene panel (Mayo ID: PANGP), now available through Mayo Clinic Laboratories, is the result of close collaboration among laboratory scientists, clinicians, and genetic counselors. The test expands Mayo’s previous offering from four genes to nine, integrating the latest research on genetic factors linked to pancreatitis.
"Pancreatitis can be acute, recurrent, or chronic, and the underlying cause is often elusive," says Motaz Ashkar, M.B.B.S., gastroenterologist in Mayo Clinic's pancreatic clinic. "When we can't find a clear cause, genetic testing becomes key."
A Focused Approach to Genetic TestingUnlike many commercial panels that cast a wide net, Mayo’s approach is intentionally precise.
“There’s a mindset in genetic testing that bigger is better,” explains Linda Hasadsri, M.D., Ph.D., clinical molecular geneticist at Mayo Clinic. “But including genes with weak or unproven associations can give patients results that are confusing or meaningless.”
Instead, the new test zeroes in on well-established genes such as PRSS1, SPINK1, CFTR, and CTRC, while adding newer players including CPA1, CASR, and CLDN2, which are increasingly recognized for their role in pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer risk.
Built on whole exome sequencing, the panel provides comprehensive analysis across disease-causing regions of the genome. Special attention was given to PRSS1, the most common hereditary pancreatitis gene worldwide, especially in children, but notoriously difficult to test accurately. Mayo’s custom assay employs multiple supplemental methods and reflex testing capabilities to reduce misdiagnosis and streamline the process for patients and providers.
Clinical Impact and Family ReachThe implications of this test are profound:
- Diagnosis and Treatment: A positive result can confirm the cause of symptoms and guide treatment strategies.
- Cancer Surveillance: Patients with certain mutations, like PRSS1, face higher risks of pancreatic cancer and can be monitored earlier and more frequently.
- Family Testing: Relatives of affected patients can be screened, even if asymptomatic, allowing for early intervention and lifestyle adjustments.
- Peace of Mind: Negative results can rule out hereditary causes, reducing unnecessary testing and anxiety.
For patients and families affected by hereditary pancreatitis, this advancement represents not just a test, but a turning point in care—one that blends cutting-edge science with a clear focus on clinical impact.
