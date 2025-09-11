Can Targeting Cell Metabolism Halt Head and Neck Cancer?

Head and neck cancer use lipids to build membranes, store energy, and grow, aiding them to hide from the immune system, known as immune evasion.
Head and neck cancers take advantage of abnormal cell metabolic pathways through glucose, amino acids, and lipids for their progression. This assists them outsmart immune cells (macrophages), allowing them to dodge the immune system (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The regulatory role and mechanism of energy metabolism and immune response in head and neck cancer
Go to source). Focusing and modifying these interconnected pathways could enable potential for developing new immunotherapies for cancer.
This metabolic reprogramming of cellular processes fuel rapid growth, supports invasion into surrounding tissues, and fortifies tumors against hostile conditions.
A Tumor Environment High in Lactic Acid Limits Immune ActivityChanges in glucose transporters and key enzymes accelerate glycolysis, creating a microenvironment rich in lactate that fosters tumor progression and suppresses immune activity.
Altered lipid metabolism not only sustains cell membrane production and energy storage but also promotes immune evasion by influencing macrophage polarization and dampening anti-tumor responses.
Similarly, restructured amino acid metabolism, particularly in glutamine and arginine pathways, plays a critical role in both tumor growth and the regulation of immune cell activity.
Tumor Microenvironment and Immune SuppressionThe immune system, a natural line of defense, is often undermined in head and neck cancer. Tumor-driven metabolic shifts deprive CD8⁺ T cells and other immune cells of essential nutrients, weakening their ability to attack malignant cells. At the same time, immune checkpoints such as PD-L1 are upregulated, blocking immune activation.
Dysregulation of antigen presentation pathways, altered cytokine signaling, and the recruitment of suppressive immune cells further deepen the immunosuppressive environment.
Combining Immunotherapy with Metabolic TherapyImportantly, the review highlights that this metabolism–immunity interplay is not just a byproduct of disease—it is a potential therapeutic target. Modulating glucose metabolism through transporter and enzyme inhibitors, interfering with lipid synthesis and cholesterol regulation, or restricting tumor access to key amino acids may tip the balance back in favor of the immune system.
Moreover, combining metabolic interventions with immunotherapy could counteract immune suppression and improve patient outcomes, especially in cases resistant to standard treatments.
