Can Targeting Cell Metabolism Halt Head and Neck Cancer?

Head and neck cancer use lipids to build membranes, store energy, and grow, aiding them to hide from the immune system, known as immune evasion.

The regulatory role and mechanism of energy metabolism and immune response in head and neck cancer



Did You Know?

In contrast to normal cells, head and neck cancer cells thrive on glutamine for their growth. Shutting down this nutrient use offers new therapeutic ideas.

A Tumor Environment High in Lactic Acid Limits Immune Activity

Tumor Microenvironment and Immune Suppression

Combining Immunotherapy with Metabolic Therapy

