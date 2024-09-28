How Sensors are Revolutionizing Pain Care?

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Sensors and Devices Guided by Artificial Intelligence for Personalized Pain Medicine



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Chronic pain affects more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. #sensors #pain #personalizedtreatment ’

Chronic pain affects more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. #sensors #pain #personalizedtreatment ’

Sensor Technology is Shaping the Future of Pain Management

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sensors and Devices Guided by Artificial Intelligence for Personalized Pain Medicine - (https://spj.science.org/doi/10.34133/cbsystems.0160)

Scientists at Indiana University Bloomington have reviewed recent engineering advancements focused on developing innovative sensors and devices for personalized pain management ().These technologies aim to address the complexities and challenges of tailoring pain treatments to individual patients, enhancing therapeutic precision and effectiveness as published in the journal Cyborg and Bionic Systems.The study critically examines the role of sensors and devices guided by artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of personalized pain medicine, highlighting their transformative impact on treatment outcomes and patient quality of life.Despite the acknowledged universality and significance of pain, its accurate assessment and eﬀective management pose persistent difficulties.“Personalized pain medicine aims to tailor pain treatment strategies for the specific needs and characteristics of an individual patient, holding the potential for improving treatment outcomes, reducing side eﬀects, and enhancing patient satisfaction.Despite existing pain markers and treatments, challenges remain in understanding, detecting, and treating complex pain conditions.” explained study author Feng Guo, a professor at Indiana University Bloomington.Thus, they review recent engineering eﬀorts in developing various sensors and devices for addressing challenges in the personalized treatment of pain.They summarize the basics of pain pathology and introduce various sensors and devices for pain monitoring, assessment, and relief.They also discuss advancements taking advantage of rapidly developing medical AI, such as AI-based analgesia devices, wearable sensors, and healthcare systems. The potential of these intelligent sensors and devices to provide real-time, accurate pain assessment and responsive treatment options marks a pivotal shift toward more dynamic and patient-specific approaches.However, the adoption of these sophisticated technologies is accompanied by substantial technical, ethical, and practical challenges, notably including the critical need to ensure data privacy, manage the complexity of integrating AI systems, and enhance interoperability with existing medical infrastructures.Future research must address these challenges head-on, refining algorithms and enhancing system interoperability to foster broader adoption.“Looking forward, the field of pain medicine is poised for a paradigm shift, with AI-driven technologies at the forefront of this transformation. It is imperative that future studies not only continue to advance the technological capabilities but also rigorously evaluate their impact across diverse patient populations and pain conditions. Additionally, there is a need to explore the ethical dimensions of AI in pain management, ensuring that these innovations contribute positively to patient care without exacerbating existing disparities.” said Yantao Xing. Despite the promising potential of smart devices and sensors in personalized pain medicine,This review serves as a call to action for the multidisciplinary collaboration necessary to harness the full potential of sensors and devices guided by AI in revolutionizing pain management.The integration of these technologies into clinical practice promises not only enhanced patient outcomes but also a more nuanced understanding of pain mechanisms, ultimately leading to more eﬀective and personalized treatment strategies.Source-Eurekalert