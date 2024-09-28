Circadian Disruption and Gut Microbiome Fuel Colorectal Cancer



Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer: A Growing Concern

Disruption of the intestinal clock drives dysbiosis and impaired barrier function in colorectal cancer - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.ado1458)

Disruptions to the body's internal clock can speed up the development of colorectal cancer. By influencing the gut microbiome and intestinal barrier, these disruptions may play a crucial role in the disease's progression. This discovery opens up possibilities for new ways to prevent and treat colorectal cancer. ( )The study, published online in the journaloffers a more comprehensive understanding of how“There is an alarming rise in early-onset colorectal cancer in adults under the age of 50,” said corresponding author Selma Masri, associate professor of biological chemistry. “Circadian misalignment through extended light exposure, late-night meals and other environmental factors could [be] driving these cases.”Previous research has shown that disturbances to the circadian clock can influence the progression of colorectal cancer, but until now, how the biological clock and cancer impact the gut microbiome was unclear. Using colorectal cancer mouse models, the team found that when the circadian clock is disrupted, the diversity and abundance of gut bacteria change, and this is further exacerbated by cancer development.Researchers also identified notable alterations in the microbial pathways involved in the metabolism of nucleic acids, amino acids and carbohydrates. These functional changes were linked to reduced levels of intestinal mucus, which normally protects the gut lining from harmful bacteria, suggesting that the circadian clock is crucial for maintaining barrier integrity. Increased permeability of the intestinal lining allows toxins and bacteria to enter the bloodstream, potentially accelerating cancer progression.“While these findings are important, more work needs to be done,” Masri said. “In particular, we now want to know if changes in the timing and abundance of certain gut bacteria could directly lead to colorectal cancer development over time.Deeper insights into how the body’s internal clock shapes the gut’s ecosystem could pave the way for treatments that not only address cancer but also improve overall gut health.”Source-Newswise