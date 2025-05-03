How Many Kids Per Woman Are Enough to Prevent Human Extinction?

To prevent long-term extinction, populations need a fertility rate of at least 2.7 children per woman—much higher than the standard replacement rate.
Human populations require an average fertility rate of at least 2.7 children per woman to avoid eventual extinction over time, a threshold significantly higher than the widely accepted replacement level of 2.1, according to a new study published in the open-access journal PLOS One by Takuya Okabe of Shizuoka University, Japan, and colleagues (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Threshold fertility for the avoidance of extinction under critical conditions
Go to source). While a fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman is often considered the replacement level needed to sustain a population, this figure doesn’t account for random differences in how many children people have – as well as mortality rates, sex ratios, and the probability that some adults never have children.
‘Did You Know?In small populations, these chance variations can wipe out entire family lineages. In the new study, researchers used mathematical models to examine how this demographic variability affects the survival of populations over many generations.
Impact of Birth Ratios and Population SizeThe study found that, due to random fluctuations in birth numbers, a fertility rate of at least 2.7 children per woman is needed to reliably avoid eventual extinction – especially in small populations. However, a female-biased birth ratio, with more females than males born, reduces the extinction risk, helping more lineages survive over time.
This insight may help explain a long-observed evolutionary phenomenon: under severe conditions – such as war, famine, or environmental disruption – more females tend to be born than males. It also suggests that, while extinction isn’t imminent in large developed populations, most family lineages will eventually fade out.
Fertility Targets for SustainabilityThe authors conclude that true population sustainability – as well as the sustainability of languages, cultural traditions, and diverse family lineages – requires rethinking conventional fertility targets. The findings also have implications for conservation efforts of endangered species in which target fertility rates are set, they point out.
Diane Carmeliza N. Cuaresma adds, "Considering stochasticity in fertility and mortality rates, and sex ratios, a fertility rate higher than the standard replacement level is necessary to ensure sustainability of our population."
