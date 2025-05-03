About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

COVID-19 Vaccine Not Only Fights the Virus-It May Also Calm Inflammation

by Naina Bhargava on May 3 2025 9:20 AM

The BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine may help regulate inflammation from multiple infections by reprogramming innate immune cells.

COVID-19 Vaccine Not Only Fights the Virus-It May Also Calm Inflammation
The BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine not only targets the virus it was developed for but also appears to reduce and regulate innate inflammation caused by unrelated bacterial and fungal infections. Led by Trinity College, the study found the vaccine reprograms innate immune cells, decreasing the production of pro-inflammatory mediators in response to a wide range of pathogens (1 Trusted Source
BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination attenuates innate immune function in humans

Go to source).
The innate immune system acts as our body’s first line of defence. A previously diagnosed phenomenon called trained immunity refers to the memory function within the innate immune system. It helps the body react more quickly and powerfully to a broad range of infections.

Licensed vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic saw a shift towards using next-generation mRNA-based vaccines. The BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine proved to be highly effective against severe COVID-19 and related mortality.

While SARS-CoV-2-specific-adaptive immune responses, such as antibody production and the development of classic immune memory from specialised adaptive immune cells have been well characterised, the effect of mRNA vaccination on innate immune function, up until now, has not been fully understood.


Quiz on Vaccination / Immunization
Quiz on Vaccination / Immunization
Introduction: Vaccines serve the community by gifting immunity. They are administered to protect us from several infections that often cause disability and even death. Vaccines are also important for preventing and ...
Advertisements

Reduction in Inflammatory Response

The Trinity study has discovered that the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine non-specifically reduced innate immune function. The research was undertaken with eight healthy volunteers who gave blood before getting the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, and again on days 14 and 28 after the first dose.

Findings show that the BNT162b2 vaccine dampened the production of inflammatory mediators to bacterial, fungal and viral pathogens (compared with innate immune responses induced in the same person prior to vaccination) and proteomic analysis demonstrated a reduction in inflammatory markers post vaccination. These findings suggest that the vaccine may have broader effects on the immune system, helping to reduce inflammation in a way similar to anti-inflammatory trained immunity.


Advertisements
Travel Vaccination Calculator
Travel Vaccination Calculator
Find out about travel shots or vaccination before you travel to your destination country. Travel vaccination calculator guides travelers on information about travel to 247 countries. Safe travel is the first step to enjoy your holiday or business ...

Mechanistic Insights from Vaccine Comparison

Evidence from randomised clinical control trials has powerfully demonstrated distinctions between vaccine platforms, illustrating differences in their non-specific effects, in real-world settings. Findings from the Trinity study may provide potential explanations and mechanistic insights for the observations of randomised clinical controls trials illustrating differences in non-specific effects induced by mRNA versus adenoviral vector SARS-CoV-2 vaccines.

The research suggests that the vaccine may dampen innate immune responses to secondary stimulation (bacterial, fungal or viral), thereby reducing inflammation, however underlines the importance of the context in which this reduction of an inflammatory profile may occur. Excessive inflammation is a key feature of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection, and many other immune mediated diseases, therefore the BNT162b2 may assist in reducing and controlling innate inflammation.


Advertisements
Quiz on Vaccine Hesitancy
Quiz on Vaccine Hesitancy
Introduction: Vaccine hesitancy is a growing problem despite vaccines having saved millions of lives. This resistance to vaccination is due to the lack of confidence about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy in the general population ...

Vaccine Design and Broader Immune Protection

The study’s findings also prompt consideration for vaccine design. Despite the promise that trained immunity brings, the phenomenon has not yet become a regular part of how vaccines are designed or scheduled. Most vaccine development still focuses only on triggering the adaptive immune system. But by understanding the effect of vaccination on innate immune responses and trained immunity, we may be able to build vaccines that not only protect us from specific threats—but also help prepare our immune systems to a broad range of future infectious challenges.

Sarah Connolly, the Ph.D. student in the Basdeo lab, St James’s Hospital who undertook this research, with funding from Research Ireland said:

“The findings of our study highlight the importance of exploring innate immune responses to vaccination after initial priming. This work establishes that mRNA vaccination can alter innate immune responses to both related and unrelated pathogens. This is impactful because it will inform on the wider immunological effects of vaccination and how this can be used to optimise vaccine design and scheduling.”

Broader Impact on Future Vaccine Platforms

Dr. Sharee Basdeo, principal investigator of the Human and Translational Immunology Group based in the Trinity Translational Medicine Institute at St James’s Hospital and senior author adds:

“Since the mRNA vaccine platform is new and highly successful, this study has improved our understanding of its non-specific effects on innate immunity, which will help to inform pandemic preparedness and the ability of this platform to protect against other infectious diseases or regulate inflammation.”

Reference:
  1. BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination attenuates innate immune function in humans - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1521661625000634?dgcid=coauthor)

Source-Eurekalert

Recommended Readings
Latest Coronavirus News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional