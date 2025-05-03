COVID-19 Vaccine Not Only Fights the Virus-It May Also Calm Inflammation

The BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine may help regulate inflammation from multiple infections by reprogramming innate immune cells.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination attenuates innate immune function in humans



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 doesn’t just fight the virus—it reprograms immune cells to help dial down excessive inflammation triggered by bacteria, fungi, or even other viruses. #medindia #immunesystem #covid19vaccine’

The COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 doesn’t just fight the virus—it reprograms immune cells to help dial down excessive inflammation triggered by bacteria, fungi, or even other viruses. #medindia #immunesystem #covid19vaccine’

Advertisements

Reduction in Inflammatory Response

Advertisements

Mechanistic Insights from Vaccine Comparison

Advertisements

Vaccine Design and Broader Immune Protection

Broader Impact on Future Vaccine Platforms

BNT162b2 mRNA vaccination attenuates innate immune function in humans - (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1521661625000634?dgcid=coauthor)