How Mom`s Hypertension Affects Preterm Infants` Brain Development

Preterm infants exposed to maternal hypertension, especially preeclampsia, show early brain injury and lower cognitive and language development at age two.
Preterm babies born to women with preeclampsia are more likely to show early signs of brain injury and experience poorer neurodevelopmental outcomes by age two, according to findings from a team led by Cincinnati Children’s. To a lesser extent, similar issues were observed in children of mothers who had gestational or chronic hypertension (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Maternal Hypertension and Adverse Neurodevelopment in a Cohort of Preterm Infants
Go to source). Specifically, a group of more than 340 preterm infants cared for at five Ohio neonatal intensive care units showed decreased cognitive and language scores at age 2 if they were born to mothers affected by high blood pressure.
These findings were published, in JAMA Network Open by investigators with the Cincinnati Infant Neurodevelopment Early Prediction Study (CINEPS). Shipra Jain, M.D., Division of Neonatology and Pulmonary Biology, was lead author and Nehal Parikh, DO, MS, a neonatologist with Cincinnati Children’s Perinatal Institute was the senior author.
Long-Term Development Risks“These reduced scores can be clinically meaningful because even slight differences can signal increased risk for later cognitive, language, or motor impairments,” Parikh says. “Since development is dynamic, even a small early disadvantage can compound over time, especially if the child lacks supportive interventions, potentially affecting school readiness and/or later academic achievement.”
Underlying Causes of Brain DeficitsPreeclampsia affects 2% to 5% of all pregnancies, while a broader category that also includes gestational hypertension and chronic hypertension impacts up to 15% of all pregnancies. The brain development deficits among infants are believed to be caused by reduced blood flow to the placenta, reduced oxygen levels in the blood, tissue inflammation, and tissue damage caused by oxidative stress.
While some of these problems have been previously documented in full-term infants born to mothers with high blood pressure, previous studies focused on preterm infants had shown mixed results. Some studies have reported worse cognitive and motor outcomes, others have found no association, while a few even suggested a protective role.
Importance of Accounting for VariablesThis study accounted for several confounding variables that impacted other studies, and by doing so, the research team confirmed adverse brain impacts among preterm infants born at 32 weeks or less. Maternal high blood pressure was significantly associated with adverse cognitive and language outcomes, with the greatest effects among preeclampsia-exposed infants, independent of other risk factors. Additionally, the study found these adverse effects may be partially caused by early abnormalities in brain development.
The study co-authors say these findings suggest that even mild effects occurring at birth – if left undetected or unaddressed – can magnify into larger deficits as children approach school age.
Targeted Interventions for Early Brain Abnormalities“Our findings thus support an association between maternal high blood pressure and early brain abnormalities and potentially harmful direct effects on cognitive and language development,” Jain says. “We believe early identification of brain abnormalities can allow for targeted interventions, such as early speech therapy, occupational therapy, or enriched learning environments, which can improve long-term educational, behavioral, and health outcomes, especially when preeclampsia occurs.”
One way to detect the risk may be to conduct MRI brain scans to detect brain abnormalities, especially in the white matter, for all preterm infants affected by preeclampsia. The researchers recommend incorporating such brain scans into future clinical trials evaluating therapies to manage or prevent maternal hypertension or preeclampsia.
