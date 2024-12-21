About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Dyslexia Genes Shape Brain Structure

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 21 2024 11:27 PM

Dyslexia: A learning difficulty primarily affecting reading. Challenges include decoding words, spelling, and fluency.

How Dyslexia Genes Shape Brain Structure
Dyslexia, a common learning difficulty, often has genetic underpinnings. But how do genes linked to dyslexia influence brain structure in the general population? New study revealed that genetic variants associated with a higher risk of dyslexia are linked to differences in brain regions responsible for motor coordination, vision, and language.
Around 5% of school-age children have severe difficulties in learning how to read and/or spell, a condition known as dyslexia. “Dyslexia is partly influenced by genes and quite strongly heritable”, says first author Sourena Soheili-Nezhad. “Yet, dyslexia is a complex trait, which cannot be explained by changes in a single brain region or a single gene. Studying exactly which genes affect which brain networks can help to understand how cognitive functions develop differently in this learning difficulty.”

Dyslexia
Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process certain symbols.

Genetic Predisposition to Dyslexia

To investigate how the genetic contribution to dyslexia is related to brain structure, Soheili-Nezhad and his team undertook a large-scale genetic study. The researchers used data from more than a million people collected by the company 23andMe, which revealed many genetic variants that increase the chance of a person having dyslexia.

For more than 30,000 adults from a large database (the UK Biobank), the researchers could then calculate ‘polygenic scores’ for dyslexia and link them to brain scans. Even though there was no information on which people had dyslexia in the UK Biobank database, the genetic disposition to dyslexia varied across adults and could be linked to specific parts of the brain.

In contrast, dyslexia-related genetic variants were associated with increased volume in the visual cortex.

Developmental Dyslexia Plays Major Role in Human Adaptation
Developmental Dyslexia Plays Major Role in Human Adaptation
Developmental Dyslexia people have specific strengths that help explore the unknown, which contributes to successful adaptation and survival.
The researchers also observed differences in a white matter bundle deep inside the brain, called the internal capsule. In this brain area, white matter density was associated with genetic influences not only on dyslexia but also on educational attainment, fluid intelligence and attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), traits that are correlated with dyslexia.

“These results are consistent with dyslexia as a complex trait that can involve a combination of altered cognitive processes”, explains Clyde Francks, senior author of the study. “Although our study used data from adults, some of the brain changes probably relate to altered development of the brain during early stages of life, for example in the foetus or during infancy, which then remain stable across the lifetime. Other changes might reflect responses of the brain to decades of altered behaviour in people with higher genetic disposition to dyslexia. For example, years of avoiding reading in personal and professional life might impact the brain’s visual system.”

Advertisement
How Does Dyslexia Affect Children’s Visual Processing?
How Does Dyslexia Affect Children’s Visual Processing?
Link between motion processing and dyslexia has been identified. Better understanding of its effects on the brain can help improve existing interventions.
In future studies, the researchers plan to use data from children or adolescents instead of adults, to study more closely which brain changes are involved in causing dyslexia, as opposed to being downstream consequences of having the trait.

“Understanding the brain basis of dyslexia could also possibly help to achieve earlier diagnosis and educational intervention in the future, with more targeted strategies suited to the profiles of individual children”, concludes Soheili-Nezhad.

Advertisement
Difficulty Learning Nonsense Words Indicative of High Dyslexia Risk
Difficulty Learning Nonsense Words Indicative of High Dyslexia Risk
Study finds that children who have difficulty in learning nonsense words may be at high risk of dyslexia.
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education