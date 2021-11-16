About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Does Dyslexia Affect Children’s Visual Processing?

by Hannah Joy on November 16, 2021 at 8:30 PM
Font : A-A+

How Does Dyslexia Affect Children’s Visual Processing?

Children with dyslexia process visual information slowly and their brain process is affected beyond just reading ability, reveals a new research study.

The study, published in JNeurosci and the first to combine new methods to understand visual processing and brain activity in dyslexia, challenged a group of children aged six to 14 to identify the average direction of motion of a mass of moving dots, while their brain activity was measured.

Advertisement


It found children with dyslexia took longer to gather the visual evidence, and were less accurate, than their typically developing peers, and that the behavioral differences were reflected in differences in brain activity.

Although reading ability is known to be affected by dyslexia, researchers are still unclear on which brain processes are affected by the condition. Increasing understanding of this could potentially lead to more effective support for those affected.
Advertisement

Dr Cathy Manning, lead researcher in the Centre for Autism at the University of Reading, said: "These findings show that the difficulties faced by children with dyslexia are not restricted to reading and writing. Instead, as a group, children with dyslexia also show differences in how they process visual information and make decisions about it.

"Future research will be needed to see if these differences in visual processing and decision-making can be trained in order to improve reading ability in affected children, or provide clues as to the causes of dyslexia."

Brain activity monitoring using EEG in the study showed synchronized activity over the centro-parietal regions of the brain involved in decision-making steadily increased in all of the children during the task until they made a decision. However, this happened more gradually in the children with dyslexia.

The study supports a link between motion processing and dyslexia, although the causes are not yet known.

Whether dyslexia is, at its core, a visual processing disorder is hotly debated among researchers. With reading and writing a key challenge among children with dyslexia, increasing understanding of its effects on the brain might aid how we improve existing interventions.



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Recognize Every Miscarriage as a Bereavement: UK Government

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World COPD Day 2021 -
World COPD Day 2021 - "Healthy Lungs - Never More Important"
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
World Prematurity Day 2021 - Act Now for Zero Separation
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Dyslexia Asperger´s Syndrome Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities 

Recommended Reading
Dyslexia
Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a reading disability that occurs when the brain does not properly recognize and process ...
Brain Stimulation Helps Reduce Dyslexia, a Reading Disability
Brain Stimulation Helps Reduce Dyslexia, a Reading Disability
The role of low-gamma oscillatory activity in phonemic processing in adults with dyslexia, a ......
Difficulty Learning Nonsense Words Indicative of High Dyslexia Risk
Difficulty Learning Nonsense Words Indicative of High Dyslexia Risk
Study finds that children who have difficulty in learning nonsense words may be at high risk of ......
Non-invasive Electrical Brain Stimulations Reduces Dyslexia
Non-invasive Electrical Brain Stimulations Reduces Dyslexia
Dyslexia is a developmental reading disorder (DRD) that occurs in children with normal intelligence ...
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger´s Syndrome
Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor ...
Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
Dyscalculia / Learning Disabilities
Dyscalculia is a learning disability involving mathematics. Recognized by The WHO, it affects nearl...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close