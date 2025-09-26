How a Non-Invasive Tool Detects Early Alzheimer`s Signs

The newly developed test kit uses brain-derived microvesicles to indicate glucose metabolism levels, enabling early detection of Alzheimer's.
A groundbreaking test kit can detect the signs of early Alzheimer's disease by measuring the blood glucose metabolism through tiny messengers that originate in the brain (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
This breakthrough tool could detect early signs of Alzheimer's
Go to source). A group of scientists from Northern Arizona University developed a non-invasive technology that specifically focuses on how the brain utilizes blood sugar as its primary fuel.
The kit offers a painless alternative to previous method, which requires threading catheter into patient's neck to study brain energy process.
‘Did You Know?
#Glucose is the primary fuel for a #healthy_brain. But with #Alzheimer's, the decline in the brain's energy indicates the sign of disease's development. #glucose_metabolism #brainhealth #alzheimer’sdisease #neurology #medindia’
#Glucose is the primary fuel for a #healthy_brain. But with #Alzheimer's, the decline in the brain's energy indicates the sign of disease's development. #glucose_metabolism #brainhealth #alzheimer’sdisease #neurology #medindia’
The Science of a Healthy Brain and Its FuelLed by Travis Gibbons, an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, and fueled in part by a grant from the Arizona Alzheimer’s Association, the research project centers on the brain’s metabolism—specifically, how it uses glucose, the sugar that fuels our thoughts, movements and emotions.
“The brain is like a muscle,” Gibbons said.
“It needs fuel to do work, and its gasoline is blood glucose. A healthy brain is greedy; it burns through glucose fast. But brain metabolism is slower when you have Alzheimer’s. It can be viewed as a canary in the coal mine in the development of the disease.”
The New Role of Tiny Cellular Messengers in Your BloodGibbons and his team at NAU are pioneering a more accessible approach, thanks to new commercially available kits that can isolate and test microvesicles that circulate in the blood.
“Some of these microvesicles originate in a neuron in your brain, and they’re like messengers carrying cargo,” Gibbons explained.
“With these test kits, we can find what kind of cargo is in a microvesicle and run tests on it. It’s been described as a biopsy for the brain, but much less invasive. That’s the appeal of it.”
Revolutionizing Alzheimer’s Detection Through Microvesicle ResearchThis technique, while still in development, could revolutionize how doctors detect and monitor Alzheimer’s disease. Gibbons said the process is complex, requiring precision and patience, but the potential is enormous.
In a previous study, Gibbons and his colleagues administered insulin through the nose, a method that allows the insulin to reach the brain more effectively than traditional injections.
Afterward, his team sampled blood exiting those subjects’ brains and found biomarkers indicating improved neuroplasticity. Now, they’re working to detect those same markers in microvesicles.
The Promise of Biomarkers for Alzheimer’s Disease PreventionThe research is unfolding in stages. First, Gibbons is testing the method in healthy individuals. Then, he’ll compare results across people with mild cognitive impairment and people who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, hoping to track the disease’s progression through changes in glucose metabolism.
“Brain function is notoriously hard to measure, but we’re getting better and better at interrogating brain function through biomarkers,” Gibbons said.
“Soon, we might be able to help people protect their brain health and prevent Alzheimer’s disease the same way we protect people from cardiovascular disease by prescribing moderate exercise and a healthy diet. That will help us manage the burden on aging people and society as a whole.”
Reference:
- This breakthrough tool could detect early signs of Alzheimer's - (https://news.nau.edu/alzheimers-glucose-metabolism/)
Source-Eurekalert