IIMA Professor Rajesh Chandwani’s documentary God, Vultures and Human wins Best Documentary Film Award at the 71st National Film Awards.
- Prof. Rajesh Chandwani honored by the President of India at the 71st National Film Awards
- Documentary God, Vultures and Human highlights Organ Transplant Coordinators
- The film raises awareness of organ donation and the silent heroes behind it
IIMA Faculty Member Prof. Rajesh Chandwani Felicitated by Hon'ble President of India at the 71st National Film Awards
Bringing Unsung Heroes to LightThe emotional stories of Organ Transplant Coordinators (OTCs) are narrated in the documentary, which was created by Professor Chandwani in collaboration with Studio Lichi under the direction of Rishiraj Agarwal. Their role is paradoxical—seen as ‘God’ by the grateful recipients, yet as ‘Vultures’ by grieving families. Through intimate narratives, the film captures the delicate balance OTCs maintain between life, grief, and ethical responsibility.
Prof. Chandwani’s Vision in FilmProfessor Chandwani, who specializes in human resources and healthcare management at IIMA, explained, “The film seeks to humanize the silent labor of OTCs, blending academic insight with real human stories. Recognition with the National Film Award has been deeply humbling.” The film was selected to screen at additional film festivals, including the Dokubaku International Documentary Film Festival in Azerbaijan, after having its premiere at ISOT 2024 in Ahmedabad.
Mohan Foundation—A Lifeline for Organ DonationThe documentary was filmed in partnership with the Mohan Foundation, a non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Chennai, which has been a leader in creating awareness of organ donation, training OTCs, and founding the first national organ donor registry in India with the government of Tamil Nadu in the 1990s, which was a key step in promoting a mass movement for organ donation.
Through this partnership, the film highlights how OTCs foster trust between grieving donor families and hopeful recipients while also navigating the complex medical and legal processes. The documentary not only commemorates the strength and commitment of these unsung heroes but also pays tribute to the Mohan Foundation by amplifying its mission—ensuring that every Indian in need of an organ is given a fair and just chance at life! (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Trusted Organ Donation NGO in India
About IIMAIIMA is an international management school with research, teaching, and social presence, established in 1961. Since then, it has been consolidating its global footprint, and today it has a network with over 80 top international institutions and a presence in Dubai. Its eminent faculty members and around 46,000 alumni, who are at the helm of influential positions in all walks of life, also contribute to its global recognition. It is regarded as one of the top institutions in the world, and its executive training, management education, and consulting programs produce leaders in business and government.
