Lubiprostone offers a novel way to treat renal dysfunction by lessening harmful uremic toxins that accumulate in chronic kidney conditions.

Lubiprostone in Chronic Kidney Disease: Insights into Mitochondrial Function and Polyamines from a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial



Did You Know?

#Lubiprostone doses of 8µg to 16 µg can suppress the decline in #kidney_function, paving the way for new #drug_developments in #chronic_kidney_disease. #Lubiprostone_Trial #RenalHealth #CKD #DrugDevelopment’

Treating Constipation May Support Kidney Performance

Lubiprostone Can Promote Gut Microbiome Health

Patients with CKD often need dialysis regularly to avoid kidney failure and to increase the survive. Despite the seriousness, at present no specific drug or therapy is available for treating CKD. This lubiprostone strategy could provide an effective approach to prevent kidney failure in CKD patients."We noticed that constipation is a symptom that often accompanies CKD, and decided to investigate this link further," explains Abe. "Essentially, constipation disrupts the intestinal microbiota, which worsens kidney function. Working backwards, we hypothesized that we could improve kidney function by treating constipation."To address this issue, the group conducted a multicentre Phase II clinical trial (LUBI-CKD TRIAL) at nine Japanese medical institutions, enrolling 150 patients with moderate CKD.The researchers also investigated the mechanism underlying how this effect occurred. They found that. The improved mitochondrial function was seen to exert a renoprotective effect – suppressing further kidney damage.Going forward, the research team has plans to validate the trial results in a larger population (Phase 3 clinical trial) and advance the exploration of biomarkers that predict treatment efficacy. Their goal is to provide each patient with CKD the optimal treatment plan tailored to their needs.These findings suggest a new therapeutic strategy in which laxatives suppress renal function decline. This strategy is expected to contribute to the development of treatments for not only CKD, but also mitochondrial dysfunction disorders.