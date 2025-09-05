About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
How a Constipation Drug Can Enhance Kidney Function?

by Manjubashini on Sep 5 2025 11:13 AM

Lubiprostone offers a novel way to treat renal dysfunction by lessening harmful uremic toxins that accumulate in chronic kidney conditions.

Lubiprostone, a laxative drug has shown positive effects in suppressing kidney dysfunction in chronic kidney diseases (CKD), according to researchers at Tohoku University Graduate School of Medicine (1 Trusted Source
Lubiprostone in Chronic Kidney Disease: Insights into Mitochondrial Function and Polyamines from a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial

Go to source).
Clinical trials suggest that different doses of lubiprostone (8µg to 16 µg) may influence the kidney’s blood filtration rate, known as estimated glomerular filtration rate: eGFR. Lower eGFR values indicate increased severity in kidney diseases, this crucial investigation can help treat serious CKD, which is a major health concern worldwide. The results of this study were published in the scientific journal Science Advances.

Treating Constipation May Support Kidney Performance

Patients with CKD often need dialysis regularly to avoid kidney failure and to increase the survive. Despite the seriousness, at present no specific drug or therapy is available for treating CKD. This lubiprostone strategy could provide an effective approach to prevent kidney failure in CKD patients.

“We noticed that constipation is a symptom that often accompanies CKD, and decided to investigate this link further,” explains Abe. “Essentially, constipation disrupts the intestinal microbiota, which worsens kidney function. Working backwards, we hypothesized that we could improve kidney function by treating constipation.”

Lubiprostone Can Promote Gut Microbiome Health

To address this issue, the group conducted a multicentre Phase II clinical trial (LUBI-CKD TRIAL) at nine Japanese medical institutions, enrolling 150 patients with moderate CKD.

The researchers also investigated the mechanism underlying how this effect occurred. They found that lubiprostone increases spermidine production, which improves mitochondrial function by promoting bacterial growth in the gut. The improved mitochondrial function was seen to exert a renoprotective effect – suppressing further kidney damage.

Going forward, the research team has plans to validate the trial results in a larger population (Phase 3 clinical trial) and advance the exploration of biomarkers that predict treatment efficacy. Their goal is to provide each patient with CKD the optimal treatment plan tailored to their needs. This discovery has the potential to significantly transform the conventional approach to CKD treatment, which primarily focuses on reducing uremic toxins.

These findings suggest a new therapeutic strategy in which laxatives suppress renal function decline. This strategy is expected to contribute to the development of treatments for not only CKD, but also mitochondrial dysfunction disorders.

Reference:
  1. Lubiprostone in Chronic Kidney Disease: Insights into Mitochondrial Function and Polyamines from a Randomized Phase 2 Clinical Trial - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciadv.adw3934)
Source-Eurekalert
