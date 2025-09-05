About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Need for Sex-Sensitive Psychiatric Treatment for Mental Illness

by Manjubashini on Sep 5 2025 10:59 AM

In the bipolar disorder group, females displayed stronger spoken memory and mental-motor speed than males.

Need for Sex-Sensitive Psychiatric Treatment for Mental Illness
New research reveals that men and women with mental disorders such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder exhibit varied cognitive abilities, suggesting the need for sex-based diagnosis and psychiatric therapy, published in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica (1 Trusted Source
Influence of sex and diagnosis on clinical variables and neurocognitive performance in severe mental illness. Results from the PsyCourse Study

Go to source).
The study indicates that sex differences interact with diagnosis and treatment in mental illness. Each sex affects brain function and symptoms distinctly throughout the course of illness. Sex-sensitive assessment and treatment can help manage disease conditions or patient’s overall health.

The research included 1,516 individuals from the multicenter PsyCourse Study: 543 with bipolar disorder, 517 with schizophrenia, and 456 healthy controls.

Women Showed Later Age at Diagnosis

Several differences between groups and sexes were identified in age at diagnosis, age at treatment, illness duration, illicit drug use, and smoking. For example, females in the schizophrenia group were older than males at first outpatient treatment compared with females in the bipolar disorder group. Moreover, those who were older at first outpatient treatment presented a longer duration of illness.

Regarding substance use, the highest rates were observed in males with schizophrenia. People with bipolar disorder showed better functioning and neurocognitive performance than those with schizophrenia.

Both Men and Women Presented Thyroid Issues

Among individuals with bipolar disorder, females reported better performance in verbal memory and psychomotor speed than males. Both females and males with serious mental illnesses showed higher rates of thyroid alterations than healthy controls.

“Our findings reveal a clear message: sex-sensitive treatment is essential for improving clinical outcomes, promoting healthy habits, and managing comorbidities,” said corresponding author Anabel Martinez-Arán, PhD, of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.

Reference:
  1. Influence of sex and diagnosis on clinical variables and neurocognitive performance in severe mental illness. Results from the PsyCourse Study - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/acps.70026?utm_campaign=publicity_wly&utm_content=wrh_9_2_25&utm_medium=email&utm_source=muckrack&utm_term=acps)
Source-Eurekalert

