Does Teletherapy Improve Recovery from Bulimia in Women?

Online bulimia therapy achieved 55% remission, while standard control group showed only 13% remission.

Guided Internet-Based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Women with Bulimia Nervosa: A Randomized Clinical Trial



#Bulimia causes dehydration and #low-blood-pressure together with other #mental-conditions. #Virtual_therapy can help prevent eating disorder progression. #BulimiaNervosa #Eating_Disorder #MentalHealth #OnlineTherapy’

Understanding Bulimia Nervosa: Risks, Symptoms, and Long-Term Impact

A Novel Solution: Online-Based Psychotherapy

Virtual Therapy and Public Health Outreach

Internet-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (ICBT),Teletherapy could also protect patients from self-harm and disorder progression ().Bulimia Nervosa (BN) is a psychiatric disorder that involves repeated binge eating cycle followed by self-induced vomiting or compensatory behaviors to avoid weight gain.Such condition can cause serious psychological disorders over time, when not addressed.Now, in the first study of its kind conducted in Asia, an international team of researchers have shown that CBT can also be effective when delivered online. Their findings suggest that guided internet-based CBT (ICBT) can help people who otherwise struggle to get specialist care.The study was conducted by Dr. Sayo Hamatani from the Research Center for Child Mental Development, University of Fukui, Japan. The results were published online in the journal JAMA Network Open.“We undertook this study to lower barriers to accessing specialist care and help create a society where people can receive high-quality treatment regardless of where they live. By establishing a specialist online therapy that can be delivered at home, even patients in remote areas or with busy schedules will find it easier to continue treatment, supporting early intervention and preventing progression to more severe forms,” explains Dr. Hamatani as she speaks of the motivation behind the study.The researchers assessed the efficacy of guided ICBT by comparing it to that of usual care. To this end, they recruited 61 women between the age of 13–65 years (average age: 28 years), who were randomly assigned either to an intervention group that received guided ICBT or to a control group that continued with usual care. The program lasted 12 weeks, during which participants in the ICBT group worked through weekly online modules adapted for Japanese patients and received support from a therapist through an online platform.The program included strategies to help people resist urges to binge and purge, such as exercises to face triggers in a safe way and activities to help reshape negative views about their own bodies.When the researchers compared the results at baseline and 12 weeks post-intervention, they found that women in the ICBT group showed significantly reduced binge eating and compensatory behaviors compared to those in the usual care group, with an average decrease of about 10 episodes in total.Participants also reported feeling more satisfied with the online program,These findings strongly make the case for continued support as essential for treating BN and preventing the condition from becoming more severe.Making CBT available online could very well be a game-changer for people who cannot easily access a clinic. “With insurance support and integration into healthcare systems, this approach could reach many more people and play a key role in treating BN,” highlights Dr. Hamatani.among patients with BN.Source-Eurekalert