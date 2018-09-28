Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) may be beneficial in treating sudden hearing loss, reports a new study.

High-pressure Oxygen Therapy May Offer Effective Treatment for Sudden Hearing Loss

‘Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) may offer effective treatment for patients suffering from sudden hearing loss.’

The addition of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (where patients receive pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber) to standard medical treatment was associated with an improved likelihood that patients who experience sudden deafness might recover all or some of their lost hearing.Sudden deafness, also known as a sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), is a hearing loss that happens within a few days and often has no identifiable cause.This study combined the results of 19 studies, including three randomized clinical trials, and suggests a greater benefit of adding the hyperbaric oxygen therapy may be associated with those patients who have severe to profound hearing loss and who failed to recover after standard medical treatment.A limitation of this study is that because a substantial number of patients with SSNHL will spontaneously recover, the benefits of treatment may not have been accurately evaluated.Source: Eurekalert