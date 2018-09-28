medindia
High-pressure Oxygen Therapy May Offer Effective Treatment for Sudden Hearing Loss

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 28, 2018 at 11:50 AM Research News
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) may be beneficial in treating sudden hearing loss, reports a new study.
The addition of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (where patients receive pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber) to standard medical treatment was associated with an improved likelihood that patients who experience sudden deafness might recover all or some of their lost hearing.

Sudden deafness, also known as a sudden sensorineural hearing loss (SSNHL), is a hearing loss that happens within a few days and often has no identifiable cause.

This study combined the results of 19 studies, including three randomized clinical trials, and suggests a greater benefit of adding the hyperbaric oxygen therapy may be associated with those patients who have severe to profound hearing loss and who failed to recover after standard medical treatment.

A limitation of this study is that because a substantial number of patients with SSNHL will spontaneously recover, the benefits of treatment may not have been accurately evaluated.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can Ease Symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy can Ease Symptoms of Alzheimer's Disease

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy has shown potential in treating behavioral and physical problems associated with the Alzheimer's Disease

Simple Treatment can Help Minimize Hearing Loss

Simple Treatment can Help Minimize Hearing Loss

Understanding the mechanism of how noise-induced hearing loss happens can help develop new treatment methods. A simple injection of a salt- or a sugar-based solution into the middle ear can minimize hearing loss.

Normobaric Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Reverses Brain Damage

Normobaric Oxygen and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Reverses Brain Damage

Low-risk medical treatment may have a profound effect on recovery of function in similar patients who are neurologically devastated by drowning.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Diabetic Foot Promotes Wound Healing

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Diabetic Foot Promotes Wound Healing

If people with a diabetic foot syndrome (DFS) receive hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) in addition to conventional treatment, this can promote wound healing.

