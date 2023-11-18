Healthy Mouth Balances Metabolic Profiles & Cuts Cardiometabolic Risk

A new study reveals oral health issues such as common oral infections, periodontal diseases, and caries are linked to inflammatory metabolic profiles that can elevate the risk of cardiometabolic diseases.



The study, which was published in the Journal of Dental Research, included researchers from the Medical University of Graz, the University of Helsinki, and the Karolinska Institutet (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Systemic Metabolic Signatures of Oral Diseases



Go to source).



Oral Health Reflects Cardio-Metabolic Health Risk

The association between oral infections and adverse metabolic profiles was observed in the Finnish Health 2000/2011 and Parogene study cohorts.