Amino Acids Diet May Prevent Dementia

by Karishma Abhishek on October 24, 2021 at 10:02 AM
Amino Acids Diet May Prevent Dementia

Dementia may be prevented by incorporating a diet with seven specific combinations of essential amino acids - Amino LP7 as per a study at The National Institutes For Quantum Science And Technology, Japan, published in the journal Science Advances.

Dementia is an umbrella term for a group of neurodegenerative diseases that are characterized by gradual memory loss, cognitive decline, and behavioral changes. There are various types of dementia, one of the most common being Alzheimer's disease.

Almost 10 million individuals worldwide develop dementia annually as per World Health Organization (WHO). There is no specific cure for the disease, however, the research continues to decipher treatment strategies.

Low protein and Neurodegeneration

"In older individuals, low protein diets are linked to poor maintenance of brain function. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. So, we wanted to understand whether supplementation with essential amino acids can protect the brains of older people from dementia, and if yes, what mechanisms would contribute to this protective effect," says Dr. Makoto Higuchi from the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology, one of the lead scientists on the study.
Thus, the present study showed that a low protein diet could accelerate brain degeneration with signs of poor neuronal connectivity in mouse models of Alzheimer's disease. However, it was also proven that these effects were reversed after supplementation with Amino LP7, indicating that the combination of seven specific amino acids could inhibit brain damage.

Amino Diet and Cognition

Moreover, it was also seen that Amino LP7 reduces neuronal death and improves neuronal connectivity, thereby improving brain function.

"These results suggest that essential amino acids can help maintain balance in the brain and prevent brain deterioration. Our study is the first to report that specific amino acids can hinder the development of dementia. Although our study was performed in mice, it brings hope that amino acid intake could also modify the development of dementias in humans, including Alzheimer's disease," says Dr. Hideaki Sato and Dr. Yuhei Takado, both of whom majorly contributed to the study.

This patent-pending supplement may one day help millions of sufferers worldwide to live an improved, dementia-free life.

Source: Medindia
<< VR (virtual Reality) Deciphers Insights on Neural Learning ...

