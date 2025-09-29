About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
You Could Age Faster If Your Father Smoked During Puberty

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 29 2025 6:37 PM

Your father’s teen cigarette habit may still be aging your DNA today- science reveals how choices ripple through generations.

Highlights:
  • Fathers who smoked before age 15 may pass on faster biological aging to their children
  • DNA methylation clocks reveal offspring aging 9–12 months ahead of their peers
  • Preventing teenage smoking protects not just teens but their future children
What if your father’s teenage choices still echo in your body today? A new study presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress reveals that children of men who started smoking before age 15 may age faster than their peers. Researchers found that these individuals show signs of accelerated biological aging, measured through DNA markers that act like “clocks” inside our cells (1).
This research adds to growing evidence that lifestyle habits during puberty, a sensitive developmental window, can leave biological imprints across generations.


Link Between Biological Age and Epigenetics

While chronological age is simply the number of candles on your cake, biological age reflects how your body is truly aging at the molecular level. Scientists measure this through epigenetic clocks, which track chemical tags (methylation) on DNA. These patterns control how genes are turned on or off, and they change as we age.

In this study, researchers analyzed blood samples from 892 participants aged 7 to 50, with an average age of 28. They combined DNA methylation analysis with detailed histories of smoking habits in both participants and their parents. The findings? Those whose fathers began smoking by age 15 had biological ages 9–12 months older than their chronological ages. If the participants themselves had smoked, the gap widened to 14–15 months.


Long Term Health Effects of Teenage Smoking

The study suggests that smoking during puberty might disrupt the epigenetic programming of sperm cells. These changes can then be passed down to children, potentially influencing how their genes function throughout life.

This inherited effect may increase vulnerability to faster aging, chronic inflammation, and age-related diseases like cancer, dementia, or arthritis. Interestingly, the study did not find the same strong effect for mothers who smoked before pregnancy, highlighting that paternal puberty may be a unique window of susceptibility.

Lead researcher Dr. Juan Pablo López-Cervantes emphasized, “Our results suggest that boys who smoke during puberty may be unknowingly creating harm for the children they go on to have.”


Teenage Smoking has Multi-Generational Effects

The risks of smoking are well documented- lung disease, heart disease, cancer- but this study widens the lens. It suggests teenage smoking could have multi-generational effects.

For policymakers, this strengthens the case for stricter tobacco control targeting adolescents. For families, it’s a powerful reminder that health choices ripple across generations. Preventing teenage boys from smoking may protect not just their lungs but also the health and longevity of their future children.


How to Offset Accelerated Biological Aging Linked to Paternal Smoking?

Even if your father smoked, your lifestyle still matters. While you can’t change inherited epigenetic tags, you can influence how your body ages by:
  • Eating a balanced diet rich in antioxidants and fiber
  • Staying physically active to protect heart and brain health
  • Avoiding smoking and secondhand smoke yourself
  • Managing stress and prioritizing quality sleep
These habits may help offset some of the accelerated biological aging linked to paternal smoking.

It’s important to note that this study is observational. That means it can reveal associations but not prove causation. Environmental exposures, diet, and socioeconomic factors may also contribute to accelerated aging. Still, the findings add to a growing body of research showing how powerful adolescence is in shaping health- not just for the individual but for generations to come.

Your father’s teenage cigarette might still echo in your cells today. While science continues to explore the exact mechanisms, one thing is clear: choices made in adolescence can shape the health of future generations.

References:
  1. People may age faster if their dad smoked during puberty (https://www.eurekalert.org/news-releases/1099528)


Source-Medindia


