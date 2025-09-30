REM Sleep Disorder: The Hidden Early Sign of Parkinson`s and Dementia

Your dreams may be telling more than a story. A new science shows REM sleep disorder could be an early warning for Parkinson’s or dementia.

Highlights: Isolated REM sleep behavior disorder (iRBD) is a strong predictor of future neurological disease, with 90% eventually affected

Weaker glymphatic function in the brain predicts Parkinson’s in iRBD patients

Higher free water in the nucleus basalis predicts dementia with Lewy bodies

Does isolated REM sleep behaviour disorder predict Parkinsonâ€™s disease or dementia?



Did you know?

People with iRBD may physically act out their dreams years before developing Parkinson’s or dementia- their sleep is literally a warning sign! #BrainHealth #SleepScience #Parkinsons #medindia’

What Is Isolated REM Sleep Behavior Disorder (iRBD)?

Biomarker Discovery #1: Brain Glymphatic Function and Parkinson’s

Association of DTI-ALPS Glymphatic Index With Differential Phenoconversion in Isolated REM Sleep Behavior Disorder: A Multi-Cohort MRI Study



Biomarker Discovery #2: Free Water Levels and Dementia with Lewy Bodies

Free water predicts dementia with Lewy bodies in isolated REM sleep behavior disorder



Early Detection of Parkinson’s and Dementia Through iRBD Biomarkers

Personalized monitoring: Doctors can tailor follow-up plans depending on whether Parkinson’s or DLB is more likely.

Doctors can tailor follow-up plans depending on whether Parkinson’s or DLB is more likely. Earlier interventions: Identifying risks before symptoms appear means treatments could start at the stage when brain cells are still salvageable.

Identifying risks before symptoms appear means treatments could start at the stage when brain cells are still salvageable. Stronger clinical trials: Researchers can recruit the right patients early, improving the chances of testing new preventive therapies successfully.

New Hope for People with iRBD

Clarity about the type of disease that may follow.

The possibility of joining clinical trials earlier.

A chance to adopt brain-protective habits, like regular exercise, balanced diet, quality sleep, and avoiding toxins, to potentially slow disease progression.

Does isolated REM sleep behaviour disorder predict Parkinson’s disease or dementia? - (https://nouvelles.umontreal.ca/en/article/2025/09/23/does-isolated-rem-sleep-behaviour-disorder-predict-parkinson-s-disease-or-dementia) Association of DTI-ALPS Glymphatic Index With Differential Phenoconversion in Isolated REM Sleep Behavior Disorder: A Multi-Cohort MRI Study - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40956987/) Free water predicts dementia with Lewy bodies in isolated REM sleep behavior disorder - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12447249/)