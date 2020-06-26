World's First Comparison of Effects of 3 Forms of Smoking and Vaping on Human Health

‘Smoking and vaping may stiffen the arteries and increase the risk of developing lung diseases. Both can even put you at risk of falling critically ill with COVID-19.’

The study is the world's first comparison of the effects of the three forms of smoking and vaping on human health and the function of cells that line blood vessels (the endothelium). It provides an overview of the available evidence about the harmful chemicals produced and the mechanisms by which smoking and vaping affect the body. The researchers also looked at the effects of each on medical conditions ranging from stroke to heart attacks and lung cancer.The researchers found there were multiple good studies showing that, overall, tobacco cigarettes were more harmful than e-cigarettes. However, there were few good, large studies about the adverse effects of waterpipes (often referred to as hookahs, shisha or narghile) and e-cigarettes on endothelial dysfunction and so the evidence was more variable.The research team says that the long-term effects of water pipes and e-cigarettes need to be investigated more thoroughly. In the meantime, they write, "waterpipe smoking is not less harmful than tobacco smoking and thus cannot be considered a healthy alternative".The research team reviewed a range of studies, which they graded as providing strong, good or medium levels of evidence on the harmfulness of the three types of smoking and vaping. Compared to non-smokers, tobacco cigarettes increased the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) by 704% (good level of evidence), waterpipes by 218% (strong) and e-cigarettes by 194% (good); tobacco cigarettes and waterpipes increased the risk of lung cancer by 1210% (strong) and 122% (strong) respectively, while the level of evidence for e-cigarettes was not sufficient to draw reliable conclusions.They also looked at how much the three smoking techniques stiffened the arteries, an important prognostic indicator for the risk of heart problems and stroke. Compared to non-smokers, tobacco cigarettes increased arterial stiffness by 10%, waterpipes by 9% and e-cigarettes by 7% (medium level of evidence for all three).The first author of the review, Professor Thomas Münzel, of the Department of Cardiology of the University Medical Centre Mainz in Mainz, Germany, said:The researchers say the main toxic chemicals in e-cigarette vapour include formaldehyde and acrolein, as well as traces of chemicals called transition metals and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), all of which are known to damage cells.In contrast, tobacco cigarettes and waterpipe smoke contain a much more complex mixture of harmful chemicals and other substances. Waterpipe smoke contains solid particulate matter, originating mainly from the charcoal used to burn the tobacco; this is also present in lower concentrations in cigarette smoke.Nicotine is present in all three tobacco products, is addictive and is responsible for harmful biological effects as well as, to a minor extent, some beneficial effects.Prof. Münzel said:The researchers looked at the effects of smoking and vaping on COVID-19 infections. In the EHJ paper, they write:They conclude:Prof. Münzel said:The authors also address the issue of tobacco advertising. In the EU, TV and radio advertising of cigarettes, and tobacco products is not permitted. Some countries, such as Slovenia and Norway, have strict laws that ban all types of advertising, even at the point of sale.Germany is the only EU country where tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, can be advertised in public spaces via billboards.In the US, advertising of both tobacco products and e-cigarettes on billboards is allowed.The EHJ study includes maps to show where in the world e-cigarette sales are legal, and where in Europe advertising permitted.Prof. Münzel said:Source: Eurekalert