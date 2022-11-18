About Careers MedBlog Contact us
World Prematurity Day 2022
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 18, 2022 at 6:25 PM
Highlights:
  • By observing World Prematurity Day on November 17, we take a moment to show empathy and support for families who are dealing with the stress of premature births
  • People wear purple ribbons to support World Prematurity Day

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies are born too soon. That is greater than one in ten infants. Preterm birth complications claim the lives of about one million kids every year. Many babies who survive suffer from lifelong impairments, such as visual and auditory impairments and learning disabilities.

What is World Prematurity Day

World Prematurity Day is observed on November 17, every year. The goal is to increase public awareness of the difficulties and costs associated with premature delivery worldwide. The day was established in 2008 by the EFCNI and affiliated European parent organizations.

World Prematurity Day became an international movement when its co-founders LittleBigSouls (Africa), March of Dimes (USA), and National Premmie Foundation (Australia) joined in the festivities. While this is happening, numerous people and organizations from more than 100 different nations team up, organize special events and pledge to address preterm delivery and aid preterm babies and their families.

Everyone, including parent organizations, hospitals, non-profit organizations, healthcare professionals, societies, businesses, politicians, the media, and individuals, is cordially asked to participate in the activities or events planned for this day. Regardless of how much time, money, or labor you must spare, even small changes can have a big impact.
In addition to purple, a symbol of exceptionality and sensitivity, the socks line has come to represent World Prematurity Day. One in ten babies is born preterm, symbolized by the small pair of purple socks surrounded by nine full-size baby socks.

New Guidelines for Treatment of Premature Infants

The World Health Organization Geneva's Department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing will release new guidelines on World Prematurity Day 2022, November 17, 2022, based on newly available data that will help provide better treatment for premature or low birth weight infants. The 'what', 'where', and 'how' for enhancing the survival, health, and well-being of preterm and low birth weight babies are significantly expanded by the 25 recommendations. This includes incorporating families in the care of their newborns from the moment of birth and providing kangaroo mother care.

Source: Medindia
