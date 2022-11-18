World Prematurity Day 2022

Every year, an estimated 15 million babies are born too soon. That is greater than one in ten infants. Preterm birth complications claim the lives of about one million kids every year. Many babies who survive suffer from lifelong impairments, such as visual and auditory impairments and learning disabilities.





What is World Prematurity Day

World Prematurity Day is observed on November 17, every year. The goal is to increase public awareness of the difficulties and costs associated with premature delivery worldwide. The day was established in 2008 by the EFCNI and affiliated European parent organizations.