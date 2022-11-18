Dog Cancers Offer Hints About Potential Risks to Humans

- If it is harmful to our dogs, it will also be harmful to people
- Learning about canine exposure to environmental dangers can give insights into what causes cancerous tumors
Researchers from the University of Queensland are asking dog owners for information on how to protect their animals and people's health from environmental risks.
With a focus on chemical exposure, indoor air quality, and outdoor air pollution, veterinary pathologist Professor Chiara Palmieri from UQ's School of Veterinary Science is researching risk factors for canine health in Australia.
Risk of Cancer in Pets"Pets can be the proverbial 'canary in the coalmine' when it comes to human health risks. We love our dogs, but sadly they are often the first to suffer from environmental health hazards in our households. A classic example is a dog developing mesothelioma after its owner's house renovations reveal asbestos, or from over-application of certain flea repellents which can contain asbestos-like fibers. Chemicals like those found in tobacco smoke or garden products also put dogs at risk of common cancers like lymphoma or cancer of the bladder," said Professor Palmieri.
Dogs are a better proxy for human health than many people realize, according to Professor Palmieri. "Dogs get cancer at roughly the same rate as humans, or even more," she said. "We estimate that a quarter of dogs will develop cancer at some point, increasing to almost 50% of dogs over the age of 10."
Common Link Between Canine Cancer Rates and Human Cancer RatesAccording to Professor Palmieri, canine cancer rates are growing for some of the same causes that affect human cancer rates. "Things like longer lifespans, more focus on health indicators, increased use of diagnostic tests and the isolation of specific exposure risks," she said. "If we can better understand the chronic exposures that are risky to dogs, we can do a better job of preventing them and decrease the incidence of certain tumors."
The research group of Professor Palmieri has created a quick survey for dog owners. "We are compiling basic information about a dog's age, sex, breed, weight and vaccination status, grooming routine and the flea/tick control products used," she said. "But we're also noting the location of the house, whether anyone in the house smokes and if the dog is exposed to herbicides and pesticides. It's important to gather this data so we can better protect our canine companions while protecting ourselves at the same time."
Source: Medindia