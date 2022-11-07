World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All

- World Population Day observed on 11 July every year to highlight global population issues
- Such as the importance of family planning, gender equality, poverty, health, and human rights
- And so, this year’s theme starts the journey towards creating a resilient world for 8 billion people
World Population Day 2022, celebrated on July 11, focuses on the urgency and importance of population issues. The day also highlights the need to solve issues related to a growing population.
World Population Day TimelineUnited Nations Development Programme established World Population Day Now in 1989. The inspiration for this day is drawn from 'Five Billion Day' on July 11, 1987, which marks the day when the world's population reached 5 billion (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Population Day 11 July
Go to source).
- 1804 — The world population reaches 1 billion people.
- 1927 — The world population doubles to 2 billion.
- 1960 — The world population reaches 3 billion.
- 1989 — The United Nations recognizes July 11 as World Population Day.
- 2000 — Just 40 years after it reached 3 billion, the population doubled to 6 billion.
- 2017 — Statistical models estimate that the world population is 7.5 billion.
- 2020 — The Global population is estimated at 7,794,798,739 or 7,795 million or 7.79 billion.
Current World Population
Go to source).
Amazing Population Facts
- The world population increases by about 83 million people every year.
- The population in Africa is growing, whereas the European population is shrinking.
- While Monaco is the second smallest independent state in the world, it has the densest population in the world
- In 2000, the average global life expectancy was 67 years old, but increased to 72 in 20 years.
- Millennials make up 27% of the world's population.
Exploding Population ProblemOur world, despite its challenges, is one where higher shares of people are educated and live healthier lives than at any previous point in history. This milestone will attract much attention and debate, and likely scaremongering over 'too many' people. That would be a mistake.
Read More..
Focusing only on population numbers and growth rates often leads to coercive and counterproductive measures and the erosion of human rights.
There may be more people in the world today, but equally important is the unprecedented demographic diversity we see within the global population.
A growing number of countries face population aging, and roughly two-thirds of the world's population now live in a country or area with below-replacement fertility, or fewer than 2.1 births per woman (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Population
Go to source).
Others have youthful and growing populations. And more people are on the move, either by choice or driven by crises ranging from conflict to climate change. Understanding these shifts is critical to harnessing opportunities and mitigating potential downsides.
What is the Theme for World Population Day 2022?Keeping these facts in mind, the theme of World Population Day 2022 is focusing on a resilient future for all 8 billion people and harnessing opportunities and ensuring rights and choices for all (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
World Population Day
Go to source).
Each country should have the information it requires to meet the needs of diverse population groups and ensure that individuals can realize their full potential.
When people have the power to make informed choices about whether and when to have children, and when they can exercise their rights and responsibilities, they can navigate risks and become the foundation of more inclusive, adaptable, and sustainable societies.
Achieving this demographic resilience starts with a commitment to counting not just numbers of people but also opportunities for progress and barriers that stand in their way. This calls for transforming discriminatory norms that hold individuals and societies back.
It leads us to economies that work for all people instead of just a few, and to fair use of resources so that we can mitigate risks and meet the needs of current and future generations.
What You Need to do on the World Population Day?Educate yourself — There is an enormous amount of information about population issues, so use World Population Day to research and dive deeply into their problems and potential solutions.
Share that information with your networks — Use World Population Day to ask people to have a good long think on these issues, and what they can do to help. If you're posting on social media, make sure to hashtag it with #worldpopulationday.
Donate to organizations — There are many NGOs out there that are doing tough work on population issues every single day, especially in the developing world. They include organizations that educate women about contraception and family planning, ones that help people lift themselves out of poverty, and ones that help refugees that have fled their homes because of environmental issues or human rights abuses. If you are able, find ways to donate your time and/or your money to such organizations.
The population is more than a number; it is a human family. Numbers matter, but let's count carefully.
References :
- World Population Day 11 July - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/world-population-day/background)
- Current World Population - (https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/)
- Population - (https://www.un.org/en/global-issues/population)
- World Population Day - (https://www.unfpa.org/events/world-population-day)
