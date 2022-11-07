World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All

World Population Day 2022, celebrated on July 11, focuses on the urgency and importance of population issues. The day also highlights the need to solve issues related to a growing population.

World Population Day Timeline United Nations Development Programme established 1804 — The world population reaches 1 billion people.

1927 — The world population doubles to 2 billion.

1960 — The world population reaches 3 billion.

1989 — The United Nations recognizes July 11 as World Population Day.

2000 — Just 40 years after it reached 3 billion, the population doubled to 6 billion.

2017 — Statistical models estimate that the world population is 7.5 billion.

Amazing Population Facts The world population increases by about 83 million people every year.

The population in Africa is growing, whereas the European population is shrinking.

While Monaco is the second smallest independent state in the world, it has the densest population in the world

In 2000, the average global life expectancy was 67 years old, but increased to 72 in 20 years.

Go to source ).Our world, despite its challenges, is one where higher shares of people are educated and live healthier lives than at any previous point in history. This milestone will attract much attention and debate, and likely scaremongering over 'too many' people. That would be a mistake.

‘In a world of 8 billion people, there must always be equal space for everyone regarding health, dignity, and education rights, for sustainable societal development’

