Can Traditional Chinese Cuisine Lower Blood Pressure?

According to the study, Chinese people account for more than one-fifth of the world's population.



China's cardiovascular disease burden has rapidly increased in recent decades, like in other parts of the world. Unhealthy changes in the Chinese diet have been a major factor driving the rise in cardiovascular disease.



According to a 2012 China National Nutrition Survey, consumption of healthy foods such as grains (34%), tubers and legumes (80%), and vegetables and fruits (15%) decreased significantly. In contrast, consumption of meat (162%), eggs (233%), and edible oil (132%) increased dramatically over the same time.



"Chinese people who live in the U.S. and elsewhere often maintain a traditional Chinese diet, which is very different from a Western diet," said the chair of the study team Yangfeng Wu, M.D., Ph.D., professor of epidemiology and sciences in clinical research at Peking University Clinical Research Institute in Beijing, China.



"Healthy Western diets such as DASH and Mediterranean have been developed and proven to help lower blood pressure; however, until now, there has not been a proven heart-healthy diet developed to fit into traditional Chinese cuisine."



Why Sodium Intake is Higher in China? The study included 265 Chinese adults, with an average age of 56 years old, with systolic blood pressure equal to or greater than 130 mm Hg. Slightly more than half of the participants were women, and nearly half took at least one high blood pressure medication when the study began.



Participants were recruited from Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Chengdu. These are four major cities in China, each with a corresponding regional cuisine: Shangdong, Huaiyang, Cantonese, and Szechuan, respectively.



The Chinese heart-healthy diet was developed with catering organizations in those areas and conformed to the four regional cuisines so that researchers could understand if the effect of the heart-healthy diet would apply and be sustainable to different Chinese dietary cultures.



This can sometimes be challenging since < /b>traditional Chinese cuisine has a long history of using salt for cooking and food preservation for thousands of years

