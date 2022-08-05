Social Media hypothesis on Social Isolation

Advertisement

The study states that there was ain the United States, Great Britain, and Australia wellIn addition, the decline also seemed to continue/even exaggerated through the stay-at-home orders and social distancing of the COVID-19 pandemic.Although the social media rates of consumption have grown across demographic groups, the transformation of(for decades) andemphasizing that friendship and social media are not enemies."The best available evidence suggests face-to-face is in competition with hours spent at work and commuting.". In other words, people who work longer spend more of their leisure time alone. During the pandemic, when people got that time back from commuting, "they still spent it working virtually. They didn't spend it socializing with each other. It seems we live in a society that privileges working and media consumption over everything else. The decline in face-to-face time is a matter of priority and a matter of availability. And we are neither prioritizing face to face time, nor are we available to do so," says Hall.The study thereby suggests that thisSource: Medindia