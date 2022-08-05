About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Discovers Precise Treatments for Blinding Diseases

by Karishma Abhishek on May 8, 2022 at 10:07 AM
Font : A-A+

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Discovers Precise Treatments for Blinding Diseases

Therapies for blinding diseases can be advanced precisely using a retinal cell map as per a study at the NIH/ National Eye Institute (NEI), published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Age and disease can cause metabolic changes in RPE cells that can lead to photoreceptor degeneration and invite various blinding diseases like age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Good Virus Helps Researchers Slow Progression of Eye Disorders
Good Virus Helps Researchers Slow Progression of Eye Disorders
 Scientists are analyzing engineered adeno-associated virus (AAV), the benign virus, to compensate for the missing protein that causes vision problems.
Advertisement


The team used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze images of retinal pigment epithelium (RPE —a layer of retinal tissue that nourishes and supports the retina's light-sensing cells, photoreceptors) at single-cell resolution to create a reference map that locates each subpopulation within the eye.

New Discovery on Eye Diseases

Distinct differences among the retinal cells (tissue comprising the retina — vital to human visual perception) have been now identified by the present study that sheds light on tissue targeted by age-related macular degeneration and other diseases.
App Helps Parents Detect Signs of Eye Disorders in Children
App Helps Parents Detect Signs of Eye Disorders in Children
 New App named CRADLE surpasses the 'gold standard' of sensitivity in diagnosing the pediatric cancer Retinoblastoma, Baylor University researchers say.
Advertisement

"These results provide a first-of-its-kind framework for understanding different RPE cell subpopulations and their vulnerability to retinal diseases, and for developing targeted therapies to treat them," says Michael F. Chiang, MD, NEI, National Institutes of Health.

"The findings will help us develop more precise cell and gene therapies for specific degenerative eye diseases," says the study's lead investigator, Kapil Bharti, PhD, NEI.

The study states that AI may help detect RPE changes at an earlier stage before the development of any degenerative changes.

Source: Medindia
New Hope for the Treatment of Graves’ Disease and Eye Disorders
New Hope for the Treatment of Graves’ Disease and Eye Disorders
 Research findings from the University of Rochester shows new hope for the treatment of Graves' disease and thyroid eye disease.
Advertisement

Choosing One Drug Over Another to Tackle Eye Disorders Could Save Billions
Choosing One Drug Over Another to Tackle Eye Disorders Could Save Billions
 Researchers claim that taxpayer-funded Medicare plans could save $18 billion in 10 years if eye doctors prescribe less expensive two drugs to treat common eye disorders
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
View all
Recommended Reading
Artificial intelligence in HealthcareArtificial intelligence in Healthcare
Intellectual disabilityIntellectual disability
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Intellectual disability Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Artificial intelligence in Healthcare Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug Interaction Checker Find a Hospital Vent Forte (Theophylline) Accident and Trauma Care Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Indian Medical Journals Daily Calorie Requirements Blood Pressure Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close