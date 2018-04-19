Every year, this day is celebrated as the World Liver Day with a hope to spread awareness about the increasing number of cases of liver-related diseases and a range of options through which these diseases can be managed.

World Liver Day : Simple Foods For a Healthy Liver

‘Human liver being the second largest organ in the body has been neglected a lot, even though it is a key player in our body’s digestive system. Liver is often neglected by excess intake of tobacco, alcohol, and drugs.’

Garlic which is rich in allicin can help detoxify the body, as this antioxidant has the power to protect the liver from oxidative damage. It also facilitates the activation of liver enzymes that flush out harmful substances.

Carrots containing beta-carotene can help keep the liver healthy as these carotenoids being fat-soluble, can stimulate bile to flow and remove liver toxicity.

Eating antioxidant-rich apples can also help detoxify the liver and protect it from liver diseases.

Walnuts with the same properties as carrots can remove toxins such as ammonia and glutathione from the liver.

Green tea with beneficial catechin properties can help reduce liver cancer, steatosis, and cirrhosis. Liver enzymes associated with the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease can be reduced by drinking 2-3 cups of green tea daily.

Spinach and lettuce are some of the veggies that contain a lot of vitamins A, C, and K, calcium. These can help flush out carcinogens and help reduce the risk of liver diseases.

Lime, orange, lemon, and grapefruit which are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants can help in the production of liver detoxifying enzymes.

