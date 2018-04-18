medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Not All Diabetes Medications Reduce Mortality Risk

by Rishika Gupta on  April 18, 2018 at 9:30 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights
  • One class of diabetic drugs - DPP-4 inhibitor drugs were found to have no effect on the mortality risk of patients, when compared to the other diabetic medications.
  • Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors and glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists were found to decrease the mortality risk by 20 and 18 percent.
  • Previous studies have suggested that DPP-4 inhibitor drugs are currently prescribed to at least one in three people with type 2 diabetes.
While all the drugs reduced blood sugar levels, dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (DPP-4) inhibitors among sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists did not reduce mortality risk, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the journal of JAMA.
Not All Diabetes Medications Reduce Mortality Risk
Not All Diabetes Medications Reduce Mortality Risk

Studies in the past have indicated that these medications are very common and are currently given to at least one in three people with type 2 diabetes.

The main aim of the study is to find out which of these three drugs- Sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT-2) inhibitors, glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) agonists, and DPP-4 inhibitor drugs can reduce mortality risk. They conducted this study on a meta-analysis network of 236 trials comparing all the drugs against each other, a placebo and a no treatment at all option. The study involved 176,310 patients.

Though all drugs are well known to decrease blood sugar levels, they might not be known for their mortality reduction behavior. In the study, only two drugs were found to decrease the risk of death when compared with a placebo.

SGLT-2 inhibitor and GLP-1 agonist drugs were found to decrease the mortality risk by 20 and 18 percent compared to patients taking an inactive placebo pill, or no medication at all.

However, the DPP-4 inhibitor drugs did not decrease the risk of death compared to the other two drugs. There was also no significant difference between the SGLT-2 inhibitor plus GLP-1 agonist drugs mortality risk-reducing capacities compared to each of the drugs.

"Type 2 diabetes has become a global epidemic, with more cases than ever before. The three drug classes assessed here are being increasingly prescribed, yet until now there have been no clinical trials studying how these drugs compare to each other, and which type of drug could be the best option for patients," said Dr. Sean Zheng, the lead author of the study.

Even though Type 2 diabetes affects 422 million people worldwide, people prefer taking medications compared to exercise or restraint. Metformin is the most commonly prescribed drugs for this condition but if this doesn't work patients are usually offered other drugs such as SGLT-2 inhibitors, GLP-1 agonists and DPP-4 inhibitors.

"Patients with type 2 diabetes are at higher risk of dying from heart attacks or strokes, so we wanted to investigate which of these three treatments are most efficient at preventing death and cardiovascular diseases. Our hope is that in the crowded market that is diabetes medications, patients and their doctors have the necessary information to allow them to make informed decisions about long-term treatment strategies," said Dr. Zheng. As all these do the same work of lowering blood sugar levels, doctors so far were unclear if one drug was more effective than the other, explained Dr. Zheng.

To get the results the team studied all randomized-controlled trials- which randomly assigned patients to a drug or a placebo pill, or no drug at all and compared the treatment drug with each other. The results that were found indicated that DPP-4 inhibitor drugs were not associated with a reduced risk of death, whereas SGLT-2 inhibitor and GLP-1 agonist medications were linked to a 1 and 0.6 percent decrease in absolute risk of death.

People taking GLP-1 medication were associated with a 15 percent drop in cardiovascular risk event with an absolute risk reduction of 0.5 percent, while people taking SGLT-2 inhibitor drugs were associated with a 21 percent reduction in risk of dying specifically from a heart attack or stroke (absolute risk of 0.8 percent).

SGLT-2 inhibitor drugs were also associated with significant reduction in risk of heart failure compared with both the other treatments. There was no reduction in mortality risk from a cardiovascular event for the drugs DPP-4 inhibitors.

Further research needs to be done to confirm these findings, and Dr. Zheng also stressed that anyone concerned about their drug regimen should consult their doctors. As these drugs are relatively new, most trials were only able to track patients for a few years.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Inhibiting MicroRNA-204 Improves Effectiveness of Diabetes Drugs

Inhibiting MicroRNA-204 Improves Effectiveness of Diabetes Drugs

Regulating the cell surface receptor miR-204 is the target of many of the newer type 2 diabetes drugs.

How Potential Diabetes Drugs Interact With Their Target

How Potential Diabetes Drugs Interact With Their Target

Not much is known about how synthetic compounds interact with liver receptor homolog-1 and switch it into the active state.

Prescriptions For Anti-depressants And Diabetes Drugs On The Rise In U.K

Prescriptions For Anti-depressants And Diabetes Drugs On The Rise In U.K

Prescriptions dished out for depression and diabetes have almost doubled in the past decade.

Sanofi Collaborates With German Biotech Company to Develop a New Class of Diabetes Drugs

Sanofi Collaborates With German Biotech Company to Develop a New Class of Diabetes Drugs

The collaboration will enhance Sanofi's extensive diabetes portfolio and will extend Evotec's metabolic disease and stem cell-based drug discovery programs.

Diabetes

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Drug Toxicity Diabetes Diabetic Diet Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Hay Fever

Hay fever is caused by allergy to pollen and is characterized by runny or blocked nose, sneezing, ...

 Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring

Therapeutic drug monitoring is measuring drug concentrations at specific intervals in a patient's ...

 Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's Syndrome

Sweet's syndrome or acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis is a skin disorder with no specific ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...