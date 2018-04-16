medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Can Patient with Fatty Liver Disease Lose Weight?

by Hannah Joy on  April 16, 2018 at 11:15 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Weight loss can be achieved in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with the help of a web-based lifestyle modification intervention, reveals a new study.
Can Patient with Fatty Liver Disease Lose Weight?
Can Patient with Fatty Liver Disease Lose Weight?

The results of this Italian study, which were presented at The International Liver Congress 2018 in Paris, France, also suggested that the degree of weight loss achieved by some patients in both intervention groups was likely to have resulted in fibrosis regression.

'We were impressed that more than one in 10 patients in both intervention groups achieved a weight loss target of 10%', said Professor Giulio Marchesini from the University of Bologna, Italy, who presented the study findings. 'This weight loss threshold has been associated with resolution of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and regression of fibrosis in studies that have evaluated NAFLD histology'.

NAFLD is the most common liver disease in Western countries and is characterized by excessive hepatic fat accumulation. The global prevalence of NAFLD has been estimated to have reached 25% of adults,3 and both genetic and lifestyle factors contribute to the pathogenesis of the disease.

Lifestyle modifications geared towards weight loss, increased physical activity and improved dietary habits are central to the management of NAFLD, and structured intervention program are recommended in the guidelines.

'Lifestyle changes are mandatory for patients with NAFLD, but these are very difficult to achieve in busy clinical units', explained Prof. Marchesini.

'We wanted to develop a web-based program to help them achieve these changes, and to compare its effects with a structured, face-to-face program involving a multidisciplinary team. The participation of patients with NAFLD in structured lifestyle program may be jeopardized by job and other time constraints, and a web-based intervention may be better suited to young, busy patients'.

The study undertaken by Prof. Marchesini and colleagues included 716 patients with NAFLD. They either attended a 5-week intensive group-based lifestyle modification program, created by a multidisciplinary team of physicians, dietitians and psychologists which encouraged a healthy diet and regular physical activity (n=438), or participated in a web-based intervention (n=278).

The web-based program included five modules, with interactive games, offline contact with the study center, and questionnaires. Surrogate markers of NAFLD severity were tested at 6-, 12-, and 24-months of follow-up. The primary outcome measure for the study was the percentage of patients who achieved 10% weight loss.

According to Prof. Marchesini, body mass index decreased in both groups by almost 2 points, and the 10% weight loss target was achieved by 14% of all participants (12% of participants in the web-based intervention and 15% in the group-based intervention).

All liver enzymes decreased significantly, irrespective of the intervention, but individuals in the web-based intervention were more likely than those in the group intervention to have a normal alanine aminotransferase (ALT) level at both 6 months (OR 2.34; 95% CI 1.27, 4.30) and 12 months (OR 2.22; 95% CI 1.33, 3.73).

Surrogate markers of fibrosis decreased in both intervention groups, with statistically significant improvements from baseline observed in the Fibrosis-4 (FIB-4) index.

'Our study has shown that a web-based lifestyle modification program is a feasible and practical way of achieving a clinically meaningful level of weight loss in our NAFLD patients', said Prof. Marchesini. 'Ideally, we would now like to roll out the intervention to other liver units'.

'Weight loss has long been recognized as an effective therapy for NAFLD, but the challenge has been creating the infrastructure to achieve it', said Prof. Phil Newsome from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and University of Birmingham, Birmingham, UK, and EASL Governing Board Member.

'Most studies have used conventional resource-intensive regimens which are not widely available in most clinical practices. This study by Prof. Marchesini demonstrates the potential of web-based approaches to achieve this at scale. The challenge now will be to see if patients are able to sustain the weight loss for longer periods of time'.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

High Consumption of Red Meat may Cause Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

High Consumption of Red Meat may Cause Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) and insulin resistance may be caused due to high consumption of red and processed meat.

Non-invasive Tool to Screen Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Non-invasive Tool to Screen Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Framingham Steatosis Index considers factors like age, gender, hypertension, triglyceride levels, diabetes, the ratio of liver enzymes to diagnose NAFLD.

Indian Scientists Closer to Treating Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Indian Scientists Closer to Treating Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

A new mechanism through which the liver hoards up extra fat from sources other than alcohol has been discovered by Indian researchers.

Regular Exercise Reduces Liver Fat, Improves Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Regular Exercise Reduces Liver Fat, Improves Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

A short, moderate and daily exercise regimen, regardless of volume or intensity, benefits obese and overweight adults who have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary Cirrhosis

Biliary cirrhosis occurs due to obstruction to the flow of bile through bile ducts either within the liver or outside the liver.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India

Non alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the leading cause of liver dysfunction worldwide and is a rapidly growing health problem in India.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks?

The risk of dying as a result of a living donor liver segment removal is between 0.2-2.0%. The risk of morbidity is anywhere between 1.3% (in highly experienced centers) to 60%.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

More News on:

Alcoholic Liver Disease Liver Biopsy Hepatitis A Liver Wilson's Disease Biliary Cirrhosis Milk Thistle Current Treatments for Liver Cancer Fatty Liver Disease: A Growing Health Problem in India Living Donor Liver Transplant: What Are the Risks? 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

11 Health Benefits of Safflower Oil

Safflower oil is packed with health benefits for nearly every tissue and system of our body. Adding ...

 Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling Cold Always? Know Your 7 Chill Reasons

Feeling chilly most of the time might be pointing to an underlying health condition, like anemia, ...

 Hartnup Disease

Hartnup Disease

Hartnup disease, named after the Hartnup family in England is an inherited disorder leading to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...