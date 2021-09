World Heart Day 2021 - “Creating Heart-Healthy Environments”

Advertisement

World Heart Day - Importance

World Heart Day Celebrations

Use Heart to Connect

Three Key Pillars

Equity - It is about enabling and empowering everyone, everywhere - young and old, men, women and children, patients, community health workers, doctors to use digital tools for better prevention, diagnosis, and care of heart-related conditions. Prevention - Look after the heart by eating a healthy diet, saying no to tobacco, and getting plenty of exercise. Digital tools, like phone apps and wearables, can help you to get motivated and stay on track. Community - People living with CVD have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19 due to increased vulnerability.

Fascinating Facts about Heart

The heart of a healthy person beats about 1,15,200 times every day.

The heart pumps blood to 75 trillion cells of the body.

On average, woman's heart beats about 10% faster than a man's. The heart rate drops while asleep.

World Heart Federation - (https://world-heart-federation.org/world-heart-day/about-whd/world-heart-day-2021/) World Heart Day 2021 - (https://www.paho.org/en/campaigns/world-heart-day-2021) National Heart Week/World Heart Day 2021 Virtual - (https://www.myheart.org.sg/world-heart-day/) World Heart Day - (https://www.nationalforum.org/collaborations/world-heart-day/)

A common misconception about CVD is that it impacts more people in developed countries who are more reliant on technology and lead sedentary lifestyles. But more thanThe main causes of cardiovascular disease are lack of exercise, smoking , poor diet, and living under stress.The World Heart Day celebration plays a very crucial role in the global platform to raise awareness and encourage individuals, families, communities, and governments to take action against cardiovascular diseases.Everybody has the power to reduce premature deaths from cardiovascular diseases , and helping people everywhere to live longer, better and heart-healthy lives.More than 90 countries take part in this international observance every year. As a result,The high level of involvement from governments and organizations is most important for developing countries, which are heavily affected by these diseases.Through worldwide events, the day offers health and fitness tips so people can lead a life free of cardiovascular ailments.World Heart Day celebrations take place across the globe highlighting the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control cardiovascular diseases Each year's celebrations have a different theme, reflecting key issues and topics related to heart health. Monuments around the world light up red on 29 September to raise awareness.The government and non-government organizations celebrate and promote World Heart Day with activities such as fun runs, public talks, concerts, and sporting events. Every year more and more people participate in these events showing their support for World Heart Day.Moreover, the World Heart Federation also organizes awareness events such ashealth checks, sports events, including walks, runs and fitness sessions, public talks and science forums, stage shows, concerts, and exhibitions.Living through the COVID-19 crisis has highlighted an urgent need to find different and innovative ways to connect people to heart health, particularly in lower resource areas and communities.Harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention, and management of CVD globally is the goal for Word Heart Day 2021.is about connecting our hearts, nurturing them as best we can, and using the power of digital to connect every heart, everywhere.Digital networks have the power to connect these patients with families, friends, other patients, doctors, and caregivers. No one should have to feel alone, pandemic or not, let's use technology to overcome isolation and gaps in care.Furthermore, The World Heart Federation says thatWorld Heart Day is an ideal opportunity to bring people together to tackle the world's biggest killer and encourage them to improve their heart health.On 29th September 2021, let us all promise to connect with every heart to make it healthier using digital tools.Source: Medindia