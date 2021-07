Southern Diet ‘Bad’ for Your Heart

What's New About the Study?

How Does Your Diet Pattern Influence Heart Disease Risk?

Southern-style diet pattern: Diet with high amounts of fried foods, processed meat, and sugary beverages

Diet with high amounts of fried foods, processed meat, and sugary beverages Diet with high sweet content: Foods with added sugars like chocolates and candies

Foods with added sugars like chocolates and candies Convenience diet pattern: Diet with easy-to-make foods and popular eat-out foods like pasta and pizzas

Diet with easy-to-make foods and popular eat-out foods like pasta and pizzas Plant-based meal: A meal pattern rich in vegetables, fruits, and leafy greens

A meal pattern rich in vegetables, fruits, and leafy greens Diet with alcohol and salad: A diet with a high amount of salad vegetables like tomatoes, onions, and greens along with alcohol-based beverages like wine and beer

Wanna Stay Away from Heart Disease?

Know your risk and be prepared if you have a family history of heart disease

Eat a healthy diet. Remember the "Five-a-day" principle and have at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day

Cut down on saturated fats and reduce your salt intake. Go for healthy snacks

Keep an eye out on your blood pressure levels

Manage a healthy weight

said Dr.Stephen Juraschek, a member of the American Heart Association's Nutrition Committee of the Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health Council.This study examined the data from the reports of a nationwide stroke project called Reasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke (REGARDS). This project enrolled more than 21,000 people in the forty-five-plus age group between 2003 and 2007.Nearly half of the study participants were women, while 33% were Black adults, and 56% lived in the southeastern U.S. The participants reported the quantities of 110 different food items they have taken in the previous year. They were also given a food frequency questionnaire during the study to investigate their meal patterns.Back in 2018 itself, Dr.James M. Shikany, lead author of the current study, and his team reported the differences in the heart disease risk of following a southern diet and Mediterranean diet among people of the same age group.he said.The current study could serve as the latest research that probes into different types of meal patterns. This study presents its data more like the catchy "Eat this, not that" style. The findings also highlight what we should take while choosing the constituents of our plate.Based on the survey results, researchers derived five different meal patterns as follows,The team also conducted regular follow-up studies every six months for up to ten years after the initial survey. During these regular analyses, 400 sudden cardiac deaths had been reported among the 21,000 study participants.When they tested whether these data had any relation with the diet patterns, they found that people who followed the southern-style diet had a 46% higher risk of experiencing sudden cardiac death than the people who did not follow such a diet pattern while a meal pattern that closely resembles the Mediterranean diet offered 26% lower risk of sudden cardiac death to the people who follow it than the people who did not have such a foodstyle.said Dr.Juraschek.Although the study highlights the significance of dietary patterns in maintaining heart health , the outcomes have some limitations as the data were based on questionnaire-based surveys reported directly by the participants based on their memory.Here are five healthy ways to do that.Source: Medindia