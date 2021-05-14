Smoking and Cardiovascular Diseases Linked to Dementia

‘Smoking and cardiovascular disease both are found to impair the ability to learn and memorize. This TGen-led study of 70,000 individuals links dementia to smoking and cardiovascular disease. It shows that women were impaired more by smoking and men impaired more by cardiovascular disease.’

"These results suggest that smoking and cardiovascular disease impact verbal learning and memory throughout adulthood, starting as early as age 18. Smoking is associated with decreased learning and memory function in women, while cardiovascular is associated with decreased learning and memory function in men," says Matt Huentelman, Ph.D., TGen Professor of Neurogenomics, a MindCrowd founder, and the study's senior author.Besides Alzheimer's disease, the most significant cause of cognitive decline is known as "vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia" or VCID, which arises from stroke and other vascular brain injuries that cause significant changes to memory, thinking and behavior: smoking and cardiovascular disease exacerbate VCID."The reasons for these sex-modification effects are not entirely understood. Our findings highlight the importance of considering biological sex in studying vascular contributions to cognitive impairment and dementia," says Candace Lewis, Ph.D., a Postdoctoral Fellow in Dr. Huentelman's Lab, and the study's lead author.This study's findings are important, Dr. Lewis said, since cigarette smoking is the nation's leading cause of preventable disease and death, accounting for nearly 1 in 5 deaths, and cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of disease and death worldwide, and is an important predictor of cognitive decline and VCID. Vascular diseases also are associated with increased risk of Alzheimer's, which is the nation's 6th leading cause of death.Because the study included a wide range of adults, 18-85, it allowed researchers to assess the relationship between smoking, cardiovascular disease, and verbal memory in the broadest single study age range used to date.The researchers noted that few studies have previously assessed the effects of cardiovascular disease in younger adults, and that understanding the relationship between cardiovascular disease and cognitive function in young adults may be necessary for understanding possible treatment and intervention opportunities."This study points out some unpredicted but important differences between the sexes relating to cognitive decline. The impact on mental acuity seems progressive over time -- some more rapid than others. Living habits related to diet, exercise and smoking certainly are consequential and may differ between men and women. People undergoing cancer care may be cognitively effected by the cancer and its treatment. This study supports the importance of maintaining cardiovascular health and quitting smoking not only in support of their cancer care but to improve brain function," says Brian Tiep, M.D., City of Hope director of pulmonary rehabilitation and smoking cessation.Source: Medindia