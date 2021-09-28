About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Are Black Foods the New Superfood?
Are Black Foods the New Superfood?

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 28, 2021 at 10:40 AM
Highlights:
  • Black foods like black rice, black dal, black grapes are the new superfoods
  • Black foods contain rich anti-oxidant properties that help reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke
  • Black foods are safe and can be including in your daily diet in moderation for better health

Yes, black foods are the new power food. Black foods are loaded with nutrients that contain anti-aging properties, helps improve eye health, reduces the risk of cancer, heart disease, and protects your hair and skin.

What are Black Foods?

Are Black Foods the New Superfood?

Foods with the pigments called anthocyanins are known as black foods. Anthocyanins are found in black, blue and purple colored foods and have hidden nutrients and benefits galore. These pigments have rich anti-oxidant properties which promote health and have the potential to reduce the risk of cancer, heart disease and stroke. They play a huge role in immunity. They are fun, healthy, offbeat and make for a nice visual treat too.

Abhilasha V, HOD and Chief Clinical Nutritionist -- Cloudnine group of hospitals, Bengaluru, few interesting ones and their benefits:

Black Rice
Cultivated in South East Asian belt, this rice has a nutty flavor and can be used in many recipes. In China this was known as the Forbidden rice in ancient times as it was reserved for only royalty. Now, some parts of north East India grow black rice too. They are loaded with lutien and zeaxanthin and promote good eye health. They have cancer fighting properties due to their high anti-oxidant and fiber content. They can be used in puddings, stir fries, risotto, porridge, noodles, bread and even makes a great idea for a good kheer!

Black Dal

A closer to home surprise! Indians have used black dal since ages. They are used as gravies and in mixed dal preparations. They are rich in fiber, iron, folate and protein and can be quite delicious too.

Black Olives

With the western influence on our eating habits, it has brought along a long list of good foods. Olives are one of them and they are versatile in their flavor. They can be added to salads, pastas, stir fries and some pickles and drinks too. Olives contain monounsaturated fats, Vitamin E, Polyphenols and oleocanthal -- which is a strong anti-inflammatory and pain-killer compound found in olives. This little power-packed food can protect your arteries from clogging, maintain eye health, prevent DNA damage, promote good skin health and also hair health.

Black Sesame Seeds

Commonly known as Til, they come with a huge bunch of benefits, loaded with fiber, protein, magnesium, potassium, iron, calcim, zinc, copper, selenium and Vitamin E. It also contains sesamin, which helps reduce inflammation and plays a vital role in joint pain. Yes! All of that in a daily allowance of 1-2 teaspoons can do wonders for your health. They can be used in salads as garnish, in laddoos, in breads, smoothies, soups, hummus, dips and even tahini. They can be consumed soaked, sprouted, baked or roasted too.

Black Grapes

Known for their sweet taste and popular flavor, black grapes are a favorite for many. This seasonal fruit has a host of benefits to give us. Black grapes contain Lutein, Zeaxanthin which prevents retinal damage and macular degeneration. Resveratrol in grapes are known to have anti-cancer properties and have a huge protective effect on cardiac health by lowering LDL levels too. Proanthocyanidins present in this fruit has great benefits for skin health too. Use these grapes in salads, smoothies, jams, and even good old curd rice!

Black Garlic

Yes, you heard that right. Well these aren't naturally found, but develop this color due to a process that turns them black and used widely in Asian cuisine. It is regular white garlic that has been fermented or aged. It possesses a caramelized, savory richness that adds flavor to stir fries, meat bakes, rice and noodles preparations and soups too. These have properties that prevent cell damage and hence protect us from cancers. Black garlic contains more anti-oxidants [almost 2X] than its white counterpart. So why wait -add them in small doses into your meals and let your health thrive.

Advantages: As mentioned above they come with a host of benefits such as anti-cancer, anti-aging, good for eye, heart, skin and hair health too.

Disadvantages: Nothing in particular. There are no real toxicities associated with these foods that are reported and are considered generally safe, but always do remember, too much of anything is not the rule in nutrition.

Points to remember: Always ensure you have a balanced diet that contains all food groups, myriad colors, nutrients and varieties -- choose in moderation and build them into your daily meal plan with the help of a nutritionist.



Source: IANS
