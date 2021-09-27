About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Ten Fruits for Diabetics

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on September 27, 2021 at 5:47 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Eating fruits that are locally grown and seasonal are immensely good for health
  • Fruits that are loaded with fiber and water content help slow down the sugar spikes and sugar absorption rate
  • Therefore, include the top ten diabetic-friendly fruits into your daily diet for better health

Ten Fruits for Diabetics

Are you a diabetic and wondering what fruits you can eat? Here is a list of diabetic-friendly fruits just for you. Read on to know more about the diabetic-friendly fruits.

Eating seasonal and locally available fruit has many health benefits ranging from reducing sugar and inflammation levels to fighting high blood pressure -- thanks to their abundant vitamins and mineral presence! They are a powerhouse of antioxidants like vitamins A, B, C, E, and minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and fiber.

Advertisement


The fruits listed below are not just diabetic-friendly but are loaded with fiber and water content which can slow down the sugar spikes and sugar absorption rate.

Apples are not just nutritious and filling; According to a study, they are significantly associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes if consumed in moderation. Turns out there is a truth in the old saying, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away", after all!
Advertisement

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats and more than 20 vitamins and minerals. They are high in fibers as well, and have been linked with lowering the risk of diabetes.

Berries, are is one of the best ways to add a variety to your diabetes-friendly diet. You can choose from blackberries, blueberries, or strawberries because all of them are power-packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and fibers.

Papaya is rich in natural oxidants, which makes it a perfect pick for people with diabetes. It reduces the chances of future cell damage.

Star fruit, which is a sweet and sour fruit is rich in dietary fiber and vitamin C. It also positively impacts anti-inflammatory processes and can help repair cell damage, and it has minimal fruit sugars as well.

Kiwi fruit is an excellent source of Vitamin E, K, and potassium, and they are low in fruit sugars as well, which makes it a perfect diabetic-friendly fruit.

Melons (Musk melon and watermelon): Powerful hydrating fruits like cantaloupe and melons are recommended for people with diabetes, and people with the risk of developing diabetes. Eat-in moderation for multiple nutritional benefits like fiber, potassium, magnesium, vitamin B, and C.

Dragon fruit is full of dietary fibers, vital vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Pear are nutrient-rich, and they are known to fight inflammation and improve digestion.? Studies also suggest that consuming pears along with a healthy diet reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Orange, the citrus fruit is full of fiber that helps slow down sugar absorption into the bloodstream, and its vitamin C component helps improve immunity levels.

Add fruit to your salads to enjoy their goodness with a sprinkle of cinnamon, it tastes better and reduces sugar spikes.

Add nuts like walnuts and almonds to complement your fruit snack. You can also add flaxseeds to balance the glycemic load in the body.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Diso...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Ways to Manage Stress during COVID-19 Pandemic
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Can Adjusting Fatty Acid Intake Improve Mood in Bipolar Disorder Patients?
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
Insulin Resistance Doubles the Risk of Major Depressive Disorder
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Diabetes and Exercise Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Glycemic Index Type 2 Diabetes The Acid-Alkaline balance, Diet and Health Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing Nails - Health and Disease Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure 

Recommended Reading
Top 12 Healthy Beverages for Diabetics
Top 12 Healthy Beverages for Diabetics
Diabetic patients need not be wary of drinks. Milk, detox water, whey drink, smoothies, cocoa, ......
Top 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics
Top 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics
Learn the basics about diabetes and how to bring it under control with turmeric, an highly ......
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diabetes Diet Plan
Diet plays a significant role in controlling diabetes. Most cases of diabetes are preventable with ....
Diabetic Diet
Diabetic Diet
The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and ......
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Di...
Diabetes and Exercise
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the...
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Fruits to Help Lower Blood Pressure
Top reasons why you should eat fruits to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease. ...
Glycemic Index
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they a...
Nails - Health and Disease
Nails - Health and Disease
Nail changes could indicate a health problem or a disease condition. Read more to know about what yo...
Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much ...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close