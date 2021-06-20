by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Superfoods to Keep High Blood Pressure (hypertension) at Bay
High blood pressure or hypertension is one of India's most common lifestyle diseases and often termed as a "silent killer" disease. Including a few superfoods in the daily diet can help manage hypertension as the foods have medicinal properties. With the fast-paced life and demanding work schedules, everyone is under a significant level of stress. The pandemic has further escalated the stress levels due to work from home, resulting in longer working hours.

Hypertension refers to a condition where the long-term force of the blood is unusually high against the artery walls leading to several other diseases over time, notes Sharanya S Shastry, a dietician at Apollo Spectra Hospital, Bangalore.

Regular headaches, nosebleeds, and shortness of breath are a few symptoms of high blood pressure, these are not specific to only hypertension and don't occur till the blood pressure is at a severely increased level, says the expert.


Pomegranate

This delicious fruit contains antioxidants and bioactive polyphenols, which possess many medicinal qualities beneficial for hypertension. One can simply include a bowl of the fresh fruit as their mid-morning snack.

Jamun fruit

High blood pressure can cause narrowing of the blood vessels, and this fruit contains potassium, which is good for the muscles. Besides being a wonder fruit for hypertension, jamun fruit is also good for managing elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Beetroot

This has been a go-to super food for Olympians as it contains natural nitrates, which are converted into nitric oxide by the digestive system. A glass of raw beetroot juice or a cooked vegetarian dish of beetroot can significantly reduce high blood pressure levels in 2-3 hours of consumption.

Garlic

Garlic has been known to have medicinal properties for ages as it produces a natural compound called allicin on being crushed or chopped. It can bring blood pressure down instantly and is an excellent option to be added to the everyday food intake of hypertension patients.

Methi/fenugreek

Both leaves and seeds are rich in fibre, Calcium and they reduce the level of LDL/TG in the body resulting in bringing the blood pressure down. Hence include methi seeds in your tadka or a methi paratha in your diet.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure
Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.
READ MORE
Quiz on Hypertension
It stealthily creeps in and catches people unawares. Find out more about this 'silent killer' by participating in the ...
READ MORE
Hypertension - Foods to be Avoided
What is hypertension? Lifestyle changes are important for reducing high blood pressure. There are certain foods that must be avoided during high blood pressure.
READ MORE
Blood Pressure Calculator
Blood pressure readings - what do the numbers mean? Use Medindia's blood pressure calculator to check whether you blood pressure is at healthy level.
READ MORE
Diet and High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.
READ MORE
High Blood Pressure and Herbs
Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

More News on:

High Blood PressureThalassemiaDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseDiet and High Blood PressureStress and the Gender DivideStrokeQuiz on HypertensionHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksCan Garlic Control High Blood PressureHigh Blood Pressure and Herbs