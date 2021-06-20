Superfoods to Keep High Blood Pressure (hypertension) at Bay

Regular headaches, nosebleeds, and shortness of breath are a few symptoms of high blood pressure, these are not specific to only hypertension and don't occur till the blood pressure is at a severely increased level, says the expert.
‘Foods that have a proven history of helping maintain a healthy blood pressure level. A combination of these and a moderate level of physical activity daily can significantly help manage hypertension. While working from home, try to create a sleep routine that gives the body ample time to reboot and reset.’
Pomegranate
This delicious fruit contains antioxidants and bioactive polyphenols, which possess many medicinal qualities beneficial for hypertension. One can simply include a bowl of the fresh fruit as their mid-morning snack.
Jamun fruit
High blood pressure can cause narrowing of the blood vessels, and this fruit contains potassium, which is good for the muscles. Besides being a wonder fruit for hypertension, jamun fruit is also good for managing elevated cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Beetroot
This has been a go-to super food for Olympians as it contains natural nitrates, which are converted into nitric oxide by the digestive system. A glass of raw beetroot juice or a cooked vegetarian dish of beetroot can significantly reduce high blood pressure levels in 2-3 hours of consumption.
Garlic
Garlic has been known to have medicinal properties for ages as it produces a natural compound called allicin on being crushed or chopped. It can bring blood pressure down instantly and is an excellent option to be added to the everyday food intake of hypertension patients.
Methi/fenugreek
Both leaves and seeds are rich in fibre, Calcium and they reduce the level of LDL/TG in the body resulting in bringing the blood pressure down. Hence include methi seeds in your tadka or a methi paratha in your diet.
Source: IANS