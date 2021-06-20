by Colleen Fleiss on  June 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Covishield, Covaxin Reduce Infection Risk in 95% Healthcare Workers
In India, COVID vaccines Covishield and Covaxin reduced the infection risk in more than 95% of healthcare workers, according to a study by Apollo Hospitals.

The study covered 31,621 healthcare workers who had received either both doses or the first dose of only Covishield or Covaxin vaccines between January 16 and May 30.

The findings showed that post-vaccination, infection occurred in 1,355 people or 4.28 per cent among the vaccinated healthcare workers, while 294 or 5.14 per cent of the partly vaccinated workers tested positive.


Only 90 cases or 0.28 per cent of cases required hospitalisation, with only three cases requiring ICU admission. Importantly, there were no deaths in case of Covid infection after vaccination.

"This study reiterates the fact that our mainstay against Covid-19 is mass vaccination. Vaccines are not only safe, but they also help prevent severe manifestations of Covid-19 and help save lives. The results of this large study across India make for a compelling case for citizens above the age of 18 to come forth and get vaccinated in order for us as a country to tide over the Covid-19 crisis," Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement.

"With greater availability of the vaccines in the coming weeks, the number of vaccines administered each day should increase. We should aim to vaccinate 5 million Indians per day consistently. The main conclusions from the study are that post-vaccination infections are usually minor and vaccination helps prevent severe infection, ICU admissions, and death," Reddy added.

"While the study emphasises the fact that Covid-19 vaccines are effective, it is important to continue with Covid safe behaviour even when fully vaccinated such as wearing a mask, sanitising hands, maintaining appropriate social distance, and avoiding crowds," said K Hariprasad, President - Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Group.

The findings of the study are under consideration for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal, the hospital said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of COVID patients showed no clinical deterioration in their symptoms when treated with a drug, fluvoxamine.
READ MORE
Mucormycosis (Black Fungal Disease)
Mucormycosis is spread by spores from the black fungus, Mycormycetes. It mainly affects people with a weak immune system and attacks the lungs and other organs of the body. It is also known as Black Fungal Disease.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Awareness about Healthcare Insurance in India
A basic awareness about Indian health insurance for any layman for quick reference presented in a crisp format.
READ MORE
Healthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions
The key to understanding health Insurance is to become an informed consumer by knowing its definitions, terms and conditions before you plan to buy it.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

FluAwareness about Healthcare Insurance in IndiaHealthcare Insurance-Common Terms and Definitions