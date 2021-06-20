Covishield, Covaxin Reduce Infection Risk in 95% Healthcare Workers

In India, COVID vaccines Covishield and Covaxin reduced the infection risk in more than 95% of healthcare workers, according to a study by Apollo Hospitals.



The study covered 31,621 healthcare workers who had received either both doses or the first dose of only Covishield or Covaxin vaccines between January 16 and May 30.

‘Covishield was administered to 28,918 workers (91.45 per cent), while 2,703 (8.55 per cent) received Covaxin. The healthcare workers included doctors, nursing, paramedical as well as support and administrative staff.’





"This study reiterates the fact that our mainstay against Covid-19 is mass vaccination. Vaccines are not only safe, but they also help prevent severe manifestations of Covid-19 and help save lives. The results of this large study across India make for a compelling case for citizens above the age of 18 to come forth and get vaccinated in order for us as a country to tide over the Covid-19 crisis," Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement.



"With greater availability of the vaccines in the coming weeks, the number of vaccines administered each day should increase. We should aim to vaccinate 5 million Indians per day consistently. The main conclusions from the study are that post-vaccination infections are usually minor and vaccination helps prevent severe infection, ICU admissions, and death," Reddy added.



"While the study emphasises the fact that Covid-19 vaccines are effective, it is important to continue with Covid safe behaviour even when fully vaccinated such as wearing a mask, sanitising hands, maintaining appropriate social distance, and avoiding crowds," said K Hariprasad, President - Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Group.



The findings of the study are under consideration for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal, the hospital said.



Source: IANS Only 90 cases or 0.28 per cent of cases required hospitalisation, with only three cases requiring ICU admission. Importantly, there were no deaths in case of Covid infection after vaccination."This study reiterates the fact that our mainstay against Covid-19 is mass vaccination. Vaccines are not only safe, but they also help prevent severe manifestations of Covid-19 and help save lives. The results of this large study across India make for a compelling case for citizens above the age of 18 to come forth and get vaccinated in order for us as a country to tide over the Covid-19 crisis," Prathap C. Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said in a statement."With greater availability of the vaccines in the coming weeks, the number of vaccines administered each day should increase. We should aim to vaccinate 5 million Indians per day consistently. The main conclusions from the study are that post-vaccination infections are usually minor and vaccination helps prevent severe infection, ICU admissions, and death," Reddy added."While the study emphasises the fact that Covid-19 vaccines are effective, it is important to continue with Covid safe behaviour even when fully vaccinated such as wearing a mask, sanitising hands, maintaining appropriate social distance, and avoiding crowds," said K Hariprasad, President - Hospitals Division, Apollo Hospitals Group.The findings of the study are under consideration for publication in a peer-reviewed medical journal, the hospital said.Source: IANS

The findings showed that post-vaccination, infection occurred in 1,355 people or 4.28 per cent among the vaccinated healthcare workers, while 294 or 5.14 per cent of the partly vaccinated workers tested positive.