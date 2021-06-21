by Angela Mohan on  June 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Women Preferred Yoga During Pandemic to Beat Depression
One in every two women say that the pandemic has affected their mental health in a negative way, as per the survey conducted by Enamor.

Staying active and fit has helped a majority of the women fight the blues. Over 60 per cent women actively took to yoga during the pandemic and say that they found it to be the best form of exercise to help beat the blues, given the lockdown conditions.

An overwhelming majority, 85 per cent of women agree that yoga can help to reduce stress, and manage anxiety.


These insights are based on a survey conducted with 2200+ women pan India, by Enamor, a premium lingerie brand for women ahead of International Yoga Day.

Athleisure and 'quarantine fashion' have been on the rise during the pandemic as more and more people prefer to be comfortable, yet stylish working from home. Dressing the part is not underestimated by women.

An overwhelming majority confirm the importance to 'dress right' for an activity that helps to improve performance. Nearly 94 per cent of women say that wearing the right outfit to stretch does help to make a yoga session more effective.

The benefits of yoga are well understood by women. Seventy per cent of those surveyed agreed that yoga can usher one towards a healthy lifestyle and 60 per cent preferred this activity over other forms of exercise during the pandemic for the multitude of benefits it offers.

Not only does yoga help reduce stress and manage anxiety, it helps to build strength, balance and flexibility (53 per cent), elevates mood (45 per cent) and develops a positive body image (75 per cent) that contributes enormously to mental well-being.

Women are taking to working out to stay mentally and physically fit. Over 60 per cent of women surveyed claim to exercise more than 3 times a week. Many women (61 per cent) also prefer to run, walk and jog to stay active.

"Health is the new wealth and the pandemic has brought home this truth like never before. Our survey clearly points to this trend with more and more women prioritising being active today to stay both mentally and physically fit. Enamor's athleisure wear is a yoga and wellness line especially curated for the modern Indian woman.

It is smart, active, transition wear -- everything that a woman needs to keep up with her active and hectic lifestyle -- while looking and feeling fabulous," said Sandra Daniels, Vice president, Enamor.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Overcome Bad Mood with Yoga
Are you irritable or in a bad mood? Learn how you can overcome bad mood with some simple changes to your lifestyle using the basics of yoga.
READ MORE
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like testosterone. Symptoms of andropause are depression, irritability.
READ MORE
Benefits of Meditation / Meditation Therapy
Meditation therapy is one of the best Alternative Therapies. It is a Mind-Body Medicine.
READ MORE
Bereavement
Bereavement is a word used to denote grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one.
READ MORE
Depression
Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.
READ MORE
Does Yoga help you grow Taller
Yoga is one very effective exercise – to add a few inches to your height -- when done correctly and diligently. With yoga a person can cleanse oneself physically as well as improve their mental faculties.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDiabetes MellitusDepressionYogaStress Relief Through Alternative MedicineAndropause / Male MenopauseDoes Yoga help you grow TallerPregnancy and ComplicationsBenefits of Meditation / Meditation TherapyBereavement