by Angela Mohan on  June 21, 2021 at 11:32 AM
Fitness and Fun With Yoga for Children
One in 12 children practice yoga. It helps in improving balance, strength, endurance, and aerobic capacity.

It can also help to boost memory, self-esteem, academic performance, and classroom behaviour, thereby reducing anxiety and stress in children.

As we approach International Yoga Day, Tata Sky Fitness is introducing Yoga Ki Paathshala, by Shrradha Setalvad. The series will focus on 3F's -- Fitness for the body, Focus on the mind, and Fun for the soul. Setalvad explains in details the 3Fs:


Fitness for body

Asanas like Shavasana, Navasana, Tolasana, Suryanamaskar, Chakrasana helps in strengthening the overall being of kids. It aims to develop both physical health as well as cognitive skills in children.

It opens the energy channels throughout the body, increasing flexibility of the spine, strengthening bones, and stimulating the circulatory and immune systems. Along with proper breathing, these poses or asanas also calm the mind and reduce stress.

Focus on mind

Asanas like Pranayama, Padmasana, Sukhasana, and others, help a child to be aware of themselves and help them control their emotions. These act as a tool for calming and energizing the child to develop a state-of-relaxed mind, which is crucial for learning. It also develops social-emotional awareness, body awareness and coordination, and interpersonal skills.

Fun for soul

Children can adapt to all kinds of exercise and practicing yoga asana at an early age can lead them to having a healthy head start in life. In this fast-paced world, it helps to rejuvenate kids inside-out. The meditative pose helps to relax both our mind and body.

It promotes spiritual awakening and awareness of higher consciousness. It is a perfect choice if you want a holistic approach to mind and body strength.



Source: IANS

