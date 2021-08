Millets Reduce the Risk of Cardiovascular Diseases

What are Millets?

Types of Millets

Finger Millet (Ragi) - Reddish small grains that are a part of traditional Indian foods. A gluten-free variant of millet, and loaded with proteins, calcium, iron, and other minerals for brain growth and antioxidant activity.

Foxtail Millet (Kakum/Kangni) - Commonly consumed as cooked grains, semolina, or rice flour. Rich in carbohydrates and iron content. Helps in regulating blood sugar levels in the body and improves overall immunity.

Sorghum Millet (Jowar) - Popular Indian grain used to make rotis and other bread. They are the source of iron, protein, and fiber that boosts metabolism. The presence of policosanols helps in lowering cholesterol levels.

Pearl Millet (Bajra) - Common types of millets, prepared in various ways like roti and khichdi. They are a perfect choice for the overall well-being of an individual and also battle against type II diabetes.

Buckwheat Millet (Kuttu) - Used mostly during the festival (Navratra) fasting. Cuts down weight, diabetes, blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, and protects against cancer.

Amaranth Millet (Rajgira/Ramdana/Chola) - Fights grey hair and hair loss and reduces cholesterol levels and risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Little Millet (Moraiyo/Kutki/Shavan/Sama) - An healthier alternative to rice and extensively used in Southern states of India.

Barnyard Millet (Sanwa) - Strengthens bone density and improves bowel movement.

Broomcorn Millet (Chena) - Has a low glycemic index and is a good option for diabetics.

- Has a low glycemic index and is a good option for diabetics. Kodo Millet (Kodon Millet) - One of the easily digestible variants with higher amounts of lecithin amino acid and gluten-free. It strengthens the nervous system and also aids in relieving high blood pressure and cholesterol levels, especially in postmenopausal women.

To overcome these challenges the present study was set to dig up the health benefits of different types of millets along with their cooking and processing styles. This may aid in supporting the need for more investments in grains and agribusiness developments.Millets areThey can be of different colors - white, green, yellow, or red to different sizes - tiny to round in form.They are loaded with proteins, minerals like calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, zinc, and vitamins.Above all, the good news is for those who have wheat allergies/intolerance is that they are- an ideal match to overcome gastrointestinal (GI) discomfort.The different types of millets are:Other types are:The research team investigatedThe study was initiated by five other organizations under ICRISAT.The participants were given a total offor a duration ranging from 21 days to four months.The millets cut down the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases(bad cholesterols) and(triacylglycerol) levels in blood were also found.These contributed to almost(from 28.5 (+/-2.4) to 26.7 (+/-1.8) kg/m2). Moreover, millets also helped(the bottom number in the BP reading).The study shows that millets areThe grains were also found advantageous over the milled rice and even whole grain wheat.These profitable effects of millets thereby support their role in fighting the expanding prevalence of obesity and overweight in children , adolescents, and adults.With mounting evidence of health-promoting benefits in millets, the team stresses the crucial demand forsays Dr. S. Anitha, study's lead author, and senior nutritionist at the ICRISAT.The authors conclude by highlighting the necessity for gaining a more deep-rooted comprehension of the consequences of millets on hyperlipidemia (high levels of lipids in the blood) and cardiovascular diseases.says Professor Ian Givens, a co-author of the study and Director at the University of Reading's Institute of Food, Nutrition, and Health (IFNH) in the UK.Source: Medindia