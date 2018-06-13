Highlights:
- Blood Donor day 2018 is celebrated
on 14th of June all over the world every year. The global event will be
hosted in Athens, Greece this year through the Hellenic National Blood
Centre.
- This day is celebrated to thank
individuals who generously donate blood regularly and also encourage those
who don't, to start doing so.
- It is also observed to make people
realize that donating blood should be altruistic action and that its
adequate supply can only be ensured only through regular donations by
voluntary, unpaid blood donors.
About World Blood Donor Day
World Blood Donor Day is observed on 14th of June every year to
express gratitude to all those who voluntarily donate blood in exchange for
nothing. Greece is going to be the host country for this year's World Blood
Donor Day 2018 and the event will be organized in Athens on that day by the
Hellenic Blood Centre. The slogan for this year is 'Be there for someone else.
Give blood. Share life.'
World Blood Donor Day – 'Be There for Someone Else. Give Blood. Share Life'
The focus of this year's campaign is going to make people see blood donation
as an act of solidarity. The
campaign here aims to highlight the stories of individuals whose lives have
been saved through some generous blood donations. It also seeks to motivate
people in good health who have never donated blood to begin doing so and
particularly young people.
‘Blood transfusions are needed in a variety of situations such as in women with complications of pregnancy like ectopic pregnancies, kids with severe anemia due to malaria, trauma patients and some complex surgical procedures for certain diseases.’
Why Should I Donate Blood?
Safe blood can help save lives and improve the quality of life for
some people whose survival depends on these blood products. These blood
transfusions are commonly required:
- During pregnancy complications such as
ectopic pregnancies and hemorrhages
- Anemic children affected by
malaria or malnutrition
- Traumatic event of a severe kind
- Many complex medical and surgical
procedures.
Facts on Blood Donation
Safe blood transfusions
- Approximately around 36,000,
7,000 and 10,000 units of red blood cells, platelets and plasma
respectively are needed daily in the U.S.
- According to the World Health
Organization (WHO), India suffers from an annual deficit of two million
blood units, as only 1% of Indian population donates blood each year.
- In the U.S, an estimated 1,000
babies are born with Sickle cell anemia every year; these patients can
require multiple blood transfusions throughout their lives.
- Almost 47% of all blood donations
are collected from high-income countries. It is estimated that the
average blood donation rate in high-income countries is nine times higher
than what is collected in lower income countries.
- Separating the whole blood into
its various components can allow a single unit of blood to benefit
multiple patients, and this process of donating specific components is
called Apheresis.
- AB+ is the universal recipient of
blood, which means people with AB positive blood group can receive blood
from any blood group. While the O negative is the universal donor, which
means O negative persons can donate blood to persons with any other blood
group.
- Donated platelets must be used
within five days, and red blood cells must be used within forty-two days
from the date of collection.
- Blood products like plasma and
cryoprecipitate are stored in a frozen state and thereby these products
can be used for up to one year after collection.
are capable of saving millions of lives every year. Consistent and
regular transfusions can help hundreds of patients who suffer from
life-threatening conditions increase their lifespan and live a quality life
with their loved ones.
