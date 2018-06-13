World Blood Donor Day – 'Be There for Someone Else. Give Blood. Share Life'

Highlights:

Blood Donor day 2018 is celebrated on 14th of June all over the world every year. The global event will be hosted in Athens, Greece this year through the Hellenic National Blood Centre.

This day is celebrated to thank individuals who generously donate blood regularly and also encourage those who don't, to start doing so.

About World Blood Donor Day World Blood Donor Day is observed on 14th of June every year to express gratitude to all those who voluntarily donate blood in exchange for nothing. Greece is going to be the host country for this year's World Blood Donor Day 2018 and the event will be organized in Athens on that day by the Hellenic Blood Centre. The slogan for this year is 'Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share life.'

World Blood Donor Day – 'Be There for Someone Else. Give Blood. Share Life'



The focus of this year's campaign is going to make people see



‘Blood transfusions are needed in a variety of situations such as in women with complications of pregnancy like ectopic pregnancies, kids with severe anemia due to malaria, trauma patients and some complex surgical procedures for certain diseases.’ Why Should I Donate Blood? Safe blood can help save lives and improve the quality of life for some people whose survival depends on these blood products. These blood transfusions are commonly required:

During pregnancy complications such as ectopic pregnancies and hemorrhages

Anemic children affected by malaria or malnutrition

Traumatic event of a severe kind

Many complex medical and surgical procedures. Facts on Blood Donation Approximately around 36,000, 7,000 and 10,000 units of red blood cells, platelets and plasma respectively are needed daily in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), India suffers from an annual deficit of two million blood units, as only 1% of Indian population donates blood each year. In the U.S, an estimated 1,000 babies are born with Sickle cell anemia every year; these patients can require multiple blood transfusions throughout their lives. Almost 47% of all blood donations are collected from high-income countries. It is estimated that the average blood donation rate in high-income countries is nine times higher than what is collected in lower income countries. Separating the whole blood into its various components can allow a single unit of blood to benefit multiple patients, and this process of donating specific components is called Apheresis. AB+ is the universal recipient of blood, which means people with AB positive blood group can receive blood from any blood group. While the O negative is the universal donor, which means O negative persons can donate blood to persons with any other blood group. Donated platelets must be used within five days, and red blood cells must be used within forty-two days from the date of collection. Blood products like plasma and cryoprecipitate are stored in a frozen state and thereby these products can be used for up to one year after collection.



Safe blood transfusions are capable of saving millions of lives every year. Consistent and regular transfusions can help hundreds of patients who suffer from life-threatening conditions increase their lifespan and live a quality life with their loved ones.



References: World Blood Donor Day- (http://www.who.int/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day/2018) World Blood Donor Day's Focus - (http://origin.who.int/campaigns/world-blood-donor-day/2018/event/en/) Why is the need to donate blood?- (http://www.who.int/features/qa/61/en/)

The focus of this year's campaign is going to make people see blood donation as an act of solidarity. The campaign here aims to highlight the stories of individuals whose lives have been saved through some generous blood donations. It also seeks to motivate people in good health who have never donated blood to begin doing so and particularly young people.

