World Bedwetting Day: Time to Take Action

How Does Bedwetting Impact Your Child?

Self-esteem

Performance in school

Daytime functioning

Help Your Kids Cope with Bedwetting

Disposable absorbent underpants

Reusable absorbent underpants

Sleeping bag liners

Moisture alarms

Conclusion

Bedwetting can impact both boy and girls, but boys are twice more likely to be affected than girls. Bedwetting can affect a child's:Working together with your child helps create a nurturing and supportive environment. Talk to your doctor or pediatrician if your child is still bedwetting a few times per week. However, there are few products that can help school-aged children with bedwetting: Parents, be patient and understanding towards your child because punishment does not work, as it is not their fault. Certain lifestyle changes can help children stop bedwetting.On this World Bedwetting Day, let us raise awareness on the importance of bedwetting. Parents can make time with their children to have open and honest conversations about bedwetting. Lifestyle changes, medical treatment , and support and reassurance from friends and family can help kids overcome bedwetting.Source: Medindia