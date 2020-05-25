World Bedwetting Day: Time to Take Action

Why Do Kids Wet the Bed?

International Children's Continence Society (ICCS) and the European Society for Pediatric Urology (ESPU) came together for the first time in 2015 to raise awareness about this common medical condition.Bedwetting could be a problem for some children and can affect about 15-20 percent of 5-year-olds. It is mostly caused by over production of urine at night or reduced capacity of the bladder. There are a number of reasons and here are some of the most common one's: