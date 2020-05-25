World Bedwetting Day: Time to Take Action

How Does Bedwetting Impact Your Child?
Bedwetting can impact both boy and girls, but boys are twice more likely to be affected than girls. Bedwetting can affect a child's:
Help Your Kids Cope with Bedwetting
Working together with your child helps create a nurturing and supportive environment. Talk to your doctor or pediatrician if your child is still bedwetting a few times per week. However, there are few products that can help school-aged children with bedwetting:
Parents, be patient and understanding towards your child
- Disposable absorbent underpants
- Reusable absorbent underpants
- Sleeping bag liners
- Moisture alarms
because punishment does not work, as it is not their fault. Certain lifestyle changes can help children stop bedwetting.
Conclusion
On this World Bedwetting Day, let us raise awareness on the importance of bedwetting. Parents can make time with their children to have open and honest conversations about bedwetting. Lifestyle changes, medical treatment
, and support and reassurance from friends and family can help kids overcome bedwetting.
References:
- World Bedwetting Day 2020 - (https://www.bbuk.org.uk/world-bedwetting-day/)
- Bedwetting - (https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/enuresis.html)
- Enuresis (Bedwetting) - (https://familydoctor.org/enuresis-bed-wetting/)
- Bedwetting: 5 Common Reasons Why Children Wet the Bed - (https://www.sleepfoundation.org/articles/bedwetting-and-sleep)
Source: Medindia