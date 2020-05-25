Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy, M.Phil
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on May 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights :
  • World Bedwetting Day is observed on the last Tuesday of May
  • Creates awareness on bedwetting and encourages families to discuss with their pediatrician
  • Lifestyle changes, medical treatment and support from friends and family can help children overcome bedwetting

World Bedwetting Day is observed every year on the last Tuesday of May. This year, it is celebrated on 26th May 2020 with the theme 'Time to Take Action.' The day aims to create awareness on bedwetting and encourage families to discuss it with their doctor to get immediate help.

Bedwetting

Bedwetting or nocturnal enuresis is a common medical problem in kids, especially those under six years of age. For decades, bedwetting was considered as a simple condition that would go away on its own. However, in recent times, it's considered as a complex disorder.
World Bedwetting Day: Time to Take Action
World Bedwetting Day: Time to Take Action

International Children's Continence Society (ICCS) and the European Society for Pediatric Urology (ESPU) came together for the first time in 2015 to raise awareness about this common medical condition.

Why Do Kids Wet the Bed?

Bedwetting could be a problem for some children and can affect about 15-20 percent of 5-year-olds. It is mostly caused by over production of urine at night or reduced capacity of the bladder. There are a number of reasons and here are some of the most common one's:
  • Sleep: Children who are deep sleepers are more likely to wet the bed
  • Time: Some children need more time to control their bladder
  • Genetics: Most of the time, bedwetting is inherited from a parent, aunt or uncle, or even grandparents
  • Stress: Stress and anxiety can make bedwetting worse. Going through big changes like moving to a new place or a new sibling, or other stressors, can lead to bedwetting
  • Medical: Urinary tract infection (UTI), constipation or having a small bladder or making too much urine or even type 1 diabetes can cause bedwetting


    How Does Bedwetting Impact Your Child?

    Bedwetting can impact both boy and girls, but boys are twice more likely to be affected than girls. Bedwetting can affect a child's:

    Help Your Kids Cope with Bedwetting

    Working together with your child helps create a nurturing and supportive environment. Talk to your doctor or pediatrician if your child is still bedwetting a few times per week. However, there are few products that can help school-aged children with bedwetting:
    • Disposable absorbent underpants
    • Reusable absorbent underpants
    • Sleeping bag liners
    • Moisture alarms
    Parents, be patient and understanding towards your child because punishment does not work, as it is not their fault. Certain lifestyle changes can help children stop bedwetting.

    Conclusion

    On this World Bedwetting Day, let us raise awareness on the importance of bedwetting. Parents can make time with their children to have open and honest conversations about bedwetting. Lifestyle changes, medical treatment, and support and reassurance from friends and family can help kids overcome bedwetting.

    References:
    1. World Bedwetting Day 2020 - (https://www.bbuk.org.uk/world-bedwetting-day/)
    2. Bedwetting - (https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/enuresis.html)
    3. Enuresis (Bedwetting) - (https://familydoctor.org/enuresis-bed-wetting/)
    4. Bedwetting: 5 Common Reasons Why Children Wet the Bed - (https://www.sleepfoundation.org/articles/bedwetting-and-sleep)


    Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Home Remedies for Bedwetting
Do you wake up embarrassed to find that you have wet your bed? Don't be embarrassed as there is a solution for bedwetting. Learn natural home remedies for bedwetting, its treatment, and causes.
READ MORE
Interesting Facts about Urinary System
The Urinary System helps in eliminating the waste products from our body and maintains the acid base and fluid balance of the body. Read more for interesting facts about urinary system.
READ MORE
Medication Can Successfully Treat Bedwetting: Study
Bedwetting is a genetic and can be successfully treated with medicines, according to Indian researchers.
READ MORE
BedWetting
Bedwetting or nocturnal enuresis is involuntary urination during sleep and is commonly seen in children.
READ MORE
Enuresis/Bedwetting
Bedwetting (nocturnal enuresis) is involuntary voiding of urine during sleep at least three times a week in a child aged 5 years or older.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Nocturia (Waking up to Pee at Night)
The International Continence Society defines nocturia as “the complaint that the individual has to wake at night one or more times to urinate.” It affects the quality of sleep.
READ MORE
Nocturnal Polyuria Syndrome
Nocturnal polyuria refers to increased urine output during night, without an associated increase in the normal 24 hour urine output.
READ MORE
Stress Incontinence
Stress incontinence is the most common type of urinary incontinence. Women are more prone to it than men.
READ MORE
Stress Incontinence - Management
Encyclopedia section of Medindia explaining about the various tests done for stress incontinence
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

More News on:

BedWettingStress IncontinenceStress Incontinence - ManagementEnuresis/BedwettingNocturia (Waking up to Pee at Night)Nocturnal Polyuria SyndromeNeck Cracking