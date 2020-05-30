by Hannah Joy on  May 30, 2020 at 9:18 PM Health Watch
Highlights:
  • On 24th March 2020, the Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act, 2011 has come into force in the state of Tamil Nadu
  • Between 2008 and 2019, Tamil Nadu records 7,783 organ transplants
  • ‘Chennai’ stands as the capital for organ transplantation

Tamil Nadu Adopts Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 2011 and Rules of 2014
Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act, 2011 has finally been adopted by the state of Tamil Nadu on 24th March 2020. The Tamil Nadu State Legislature passed a resolution to have a uniform Law throughout India under clause (1) of Article 252 of the Constitution of India.

Tamil Nadu has so far successfully followed all the THO act from 1994 and its regulations from 1995 along with the ten government orders. It was the first state in the country to start an organ sharing network as far back as the year 2000 that was officially undertaken by the government in the year 2009. The state has received the best state award in a deceased donation for the last 4 years.

Past media reports indicate that the state was under pressure from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) to adopt the new act. The adoption of this act brings the state's deceased donation program under the direct supervision of central authority on the final say on organ allocation and distribution.


Purpose of the Transplantation of Human Organs Act

Organ transplantation in Tamil Nadu is regulated by India's Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) of the Government of Tamil Nadu and several NGOs aid in facilitating organ transplantation.

The Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act, 2011 (Central Act 16 of 2011) provides regulation of removal, storage, and transplantation of human organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes, and for the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs and tissues.

Facts about Organ Transplantation in Tamil Nadu
  • Tamil Nadu (TN) ranks first in India in the deceased organ donation rate
  • Chennai is the capital for organ transplantation
  • In 2008, TN was also the first Indian state to make brain death certification mandatory
  • "Green corridors" were created for the first time in Tamil Nadu, which helped in quickly transporting the donated organs to its destined hospital
  • TN has recorded 7,783 organ transplants between 2008 and 2019, after restraining organ trade with new regulations
  • Non-profit organizations such as MOHAN Foundation have also played a significant part in the domain of organ transplantation
  • Transplant coordinators are being trained by MOHAN foundation in Chennai
Organ Transplants during COVID-19 Pandemic

Tamil Nadu has suspended all organ transplants due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Across the globe, there have been reports that patients who have had an organ transplant are dying due to COVID-19.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) has requested major hospitals to stop all operations of transplant during the pandemic. Although there are a number of people waiting for a transplant during the lockdown, it is best to avoid transplantation, as they could be at higher risk of developing COVID-19, which could lead to severe consequences.

Kerala has been able to do a few deceased donation and transplantation successfully during this COVID pandemic. Few other donations have happened in Pune. A few hospitals in Gujarat and Delhi have restarted the kidney transplant program in India.

Conclusion

In India, the Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act, 2011 has come into force in the states of Goa, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, along with all Union Territories. In April 2020, Tamil Nadu has also adopted the Amendment Act almost nine years after it was passed.



Source: Medindia

