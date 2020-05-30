Tamil Nadu Adopts Transplantation of Human Organs Act of 2011 and Rules of 2014

Tamil Nadu (TN) ranks first in India in the deceased organ donation rate

Chennai is the capital for organ transplantation

In 2008, TN was also the first Indian state to make brain death certification mandatory

"Green corridors" were created for the first time in Tamil Nadu, which helped in quickly transporting the donated organs to its destined hospital

TN has recorded 7,783 organ transplants between 2008 and 2019, after restraining organ trade with new regulations

Non-profit organizations such as MOHAN Foundation have also played a significant part in the domain of organ transplantation

Transplant coordinators are being trained by MOHAN foundation in Chennai

Organ transplantation in Tamil Nadu is regulated by India's Transplantation of Human Organs Act, 1994. The Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) of the Government of Tamil Nadu and several NGOs aid in facilitating organ transplantation.The Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act, 2011 (Central Act 16 of 2011) provides regulation of removal, storage, and transplantation of human organs and tissues for therapeutic purposes, and for the prevention of commercial dealings in human organs and tissues.Tamil Nadu has suspended all organ transplants due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Across the globe, there have been reports that patients who have had an organ transplant are dying due to COVID-19.The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) has requested major hospitals to stop all operations of transplant during the pandemic. Although there are a number of people waiting for a transplant during the lockdown, it is best to avoid transplantation, as they could be at higher risk of developing COVID-19, which could lead to severe consequences.Kerala has been able to do a few deceased donation and transplantation successfully during this COVID pandemic. Few other donations have happened in Pune. A few hospitals in Gujarat and Delhi have restarted the kidney transplant program in India.In India, the Transplantation of Human Organs (Amendment) Act, 2011 has come into force in the states of Goa, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, along with all Union Territories. In April 2020, Tamil Nadu has also adopted the Amendment Act almost nine years after it was passed.Source: Medindia