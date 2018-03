Drugs for Enuresis/Bedwetting

Font : A- A+



List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Enuresis/Bedwetting. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Enuresis/Bedwetting Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital Belladonna Alkaloid Combinations and Phenobarbital is an anticholinergic and barbiturate combination, prescribed for Irritable Bowel Syndrome and intestinal inflammation. Desmopressin Desmopressin is an antidiuretic synthetic hormone, prescribed for primary nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting). It is also used for coagulation disorders and diabetes. Trade Names : Imipramine Imipramine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. It is also used to treat bedwetting in children. Trade Names : More...