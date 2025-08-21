About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
Urban Vs Rural India: Who Faces Higher Obesity Risk?

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 21 2025 3:36 PM

City-bound migrants in India face a heightened risk of obesity, especially women and middle-aged groups.

Urban Vs Rural India: Who Faces Higher Obesity Risk?
Highlights:
  • Urban populations in India face higher obesity risk than rural groups
  • Women and middle-aged groups are the most vulnerable
  • Lack of a dedicated obesity policy worsens the challenge
Obesity is rising worldwide, and India is no exception. A recent study published in PLoS One revealed that middle-aged and older adults who migrate from rural areas to cities face a significantly higher risk of obesity. Urban environments, with lifestyle changes and dietary shifts, are a major driver of this health concern (1 Trusted Source
Understanding the impact of urban exposure on obesity among middle and old-age migrants in India

Go to source).

Obesity Risk Among Rural to Urban Migrants in India

The study analyzed over 31,000 adults aged 45 and above using data from the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India. The findings were striking:
  • Migrants living in cities for five years or less had 1.91 times higher risk of obesity than rural residents.
  • Those in cities for 6-10 years had 2.05 times higher risk.
  • Migrants living in cities for over 10 years faced the highest risk, 2.40 times higher than their rural counterparts.
These numbers highlight not only the dangers of migration-related lifestyle changes but also the cumulative impact of prolonged urban living.


Urban Lifestyle Factors Driving Obesity in India

City living often means less physical activity, limited open spaces for walking, and greater reliance on vehicles. Migrants also encounter easier access to processed and calorie-dense foods compared to traditional rural diets. The combination of a sedentary lifestyle and nutritional shifts makes it harder to maintain a healthy body weight.

Moreover, urban jobs are usually less labor-intensive than rural agricultural work. This change in occupation reduces daily energy expenditure while increasing exposure to stress and irregular routines that also contribute to weight gain.


Who Is Most at Risk of Obesity Among Migrants in India

The study found that women migrants were more vulnerable to obesity than men. Social norms that limit physical activity, along with biological differences in fat storage and metabolism, make women particularly susceptible.

Middle-aged migrants also showed higher obesity risks compared to those who moved in old age. Researchers suggest that middle-aged adults adapt more strongly to urban lifestyles, making them more exposed to unhealthy habits like reduced exercise and increased consumption of packaged foods.


Education and Wealth Links to Obesity in India

Interestingly, the study revealed a nuanced pattern between education and obesity. Migrants with primary or secondary education levels were more likely to be obese than those with no schooling. However, at higher education levels, the risk slightly declined, possibly due to better awareness of nutrition and health.

Wealth also played a role. Migrants who moved into higher income groups were more prone to obesity, likely due to greater purchasing power for processed foods and reduced need for physically demanding work.

Health Effects of Obesity in India: Diabetes, Hypertension and Heart Disease

Obesity is not just about appearance. It is a major risk factor for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and even some cancers. For migrants, the challenges of adapting to city life, combined with limited access to affordable healthy food and recreational facilities, deepen the health burden. This study highlights that migration itself is an important factor in public health and adds urgency to India’s fight against lifestyle-related diseases.

As India’s cities continue to grow, millions will shift from rural to urban life. Migration does more than change residence; it profoundly influences lifestyle. Obesity risk increases steadily with each year of city living, and without intervention, this could fuel a larger epidemic of chronic diseases.

Public health strategies must address structural challenges of urban living, including:
  • Lack of green spaces for physical activity
  • Limited access to affordable, nutritious food
  • Sedentary jobs and lifestyle patterns
India urgently needs a dedicated obesity policy that goes beyond general non-communicable disease programs, with a sharp focus on migrant populations who face higher risks due to lifestyle shifts, poor access to nutritious food, and socio-economic challenges.

Recommended approaches to prevent obesity among migrants:
  • Targeted obesity screenings
  • Culturally tailored health education
  • Community-based interventions integrated into existing public health frameworks
  • Expansion of initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and Eat Right India Campaign to address barriers unique to migrants
By implementing these strategies, India can more effectively reduce obesity rates among vulnerable groups and prevent associated chronic diseases in the long term.

Reference:
  1. Understanding the impact of urban exposure on obesity among middle and old-age migrants in India - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12310033/)

Source-Medindia


