Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, August 21). Urban Vs Rural India: Who Faces Higher Obesity Risk? . Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 21, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/urban-vs-rural-india-who-faces-higher-obesity-risk-220802-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Urban Vs Rural India: Who Faces Higher Obesity Risk?". Medindia. Aug 21, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/urban-vs-rural-india-who-faces-higher-obesity-risk-220802-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Urban Vs Rural India: Who Faces Higher Obesity Risk?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/urban-vs-rural-india-who-faces-higher-obesity-risk-220802-1.htm. (accessed Aug 21, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Urban Vs Rural India: Who Faces Higher Obesity Risk?. Medindia, viewed Aug 21, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/urban-vs-rural-india-who-faces-higher-obesity-risk-220802-1.htm.