Maple-Derived Compound Could Be the Future of Safer Cavity Prevention

Maple polyphenols inhibit sortase and drastically reduce Streptococcus mutans biofilms
How It Works: Stopping Plaque Before It StartsThe discovery stemmed from an experiment exploring why Listeria monocytogenes avoids forming biofilms on maple wood. Scientists isolated maple polyphenols and found they inhibit sortase A, a bacterial enzyme essential for biofilm formation.
With a similar mechanism, Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria behind dental plaque, also relies on sortase A. Researchers demonstrated that ECG prevents these bacteria from adhering to plastic and enamel stand-ins, effectively stopping plaque formation in lab tests.
Better Than Green Tea? It Might BeWhile green tea contains similar polyphenols like EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), ECG from maple proved much more effective in preventing bacterial biofilms. That raises the question: Have many oral products always used a less effective compound?
Safer for Kids, Stronger Against PlaqueTraditional mouthwashes contain alcohol or disinfectants and are unsafe if swallowed, especially by children. ECG, however, is edible, affordable, and non-toxic, making it ideal for child-friendly mouthwashes or dental products.
From Maple to MarketThe research team from the University of Wyoming, led by Prof. Mark Gomelsky, is already developing dental products using ECG. This innovation may offer a child-safe, alcohol-free solution for cavity prevention that could reach the market soon.
