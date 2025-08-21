About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Maple-Derived Compound Could Be the Future of Safer Cavity Prevention

Written by Dr. Nikitha Narayanan
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Aug 21 2025 3:47 PM

Scientists have discovered that a natural maple compound, epicatechin gallate (ECG), inhibits cavity-causing bacteria from forming plaque, offering a non-toxic, child-safe option for oral hygiene.

Highlights:
  • Epicatechin gallate (ECG), a compound from maple sap, blocks tooth-decay bacteria from forming harmful biofilms
  • ECG inhibits the bacterial enzyme sortase A, preventing adhesion and plaque formation
  • More effective than green tea versions, ECG offers a safer, natural alternative—especially suitable for children
A recent study published in Microbiology Spectrum found that epicatechin gallate (ECG), a natural compound found in maple sap, is a potent enemy of cavity-causing bacteria, offering a promising and safer alternative to traditional oral care agents (1 Trusted Source
Maple polyphenols inhibit sortase and drastically reduce Streptococcus mutans biofilms

Go to source).

How It Works: Stopping Plaque Before It Starts

The discovery stemmed from an experiment exploring why Listeria monocytogenes avoids forming biofilms on maple wood. Scientists isolated maple polyphenols and found they inhibit sortase A, a bacterial enzyme essential for biofilm formation.

With a similar mechanism, Streptococcus mutans, the bacteria behind dental plaque, also relies on sortase A. Researchers demonstrated that ECG prevents these bacteria from adhering to plastic and enamel stand-ins, effectively stopping plaque formation in lab tests.


Better Than Green Tea? It Might Be

While green tea contains similar polyphenols like EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate), ECG from maple proved much more effective in preventing bacterial biofilms. That raises the question: Have many oral products always used a less effective compound?


Safer for Kids, Stronger Against Plaque

Traditional mouthwashes contain alcohol or disinfectants and are unsafe if swallowed, especially by children. ECG, however, is edible, affordable, and non-toxic, making it ideal for child-friendly mouthwashes or dental products.


From Maple to Market

The research team from the University of Wyoming, led by Prof. Mark Gomelsky, is already developing dental products using ECG. This innovation may offer a child-safe, alcohol-free solution for cavity prevention that could reach the market soon.

Reference:
  1. Maple polyphenols inhibit sortase and drastically reduce Streptococcus mutans biofilms - (Maple polyphenols inhibit sortase and drastically reduce Streptococcus mutans biofilms)

Source-Medindia


