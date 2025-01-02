Truth About Diet and Cancer: Just 2 Foods to Watch

Surprising but true: Only two foods are proven to increase cancer risk- alcohol and processed meats. Discover why they are on the danger list.

Cancer Risks of Processed Meats

Alcohol: A Group 1 Carcinogen

Debunking the Sugar Myth

Balanced Diet and Lifestyle Reduces Risk of Cancer

Eating a balanced diet rich in whole foods like vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Exercising regularly to maintain a healthy body composition.

Building muscle, which can help regulate metabolism and reduce inflammation.

Cancer: Carcinogenicity of the consumption of red meat and processed meat (https://www.who.int/news-room/questions-and-answers/item/cancer-carcinogenicity-of-the-consumption-of-red-meat-and-processed-meat) No level of alcohol consumption is safe for our health (https://www.who.int/europe/news-room/04-01-2023-no-level-of-alcohol-consumption-is-safe-for-our-health#:~:text=Alcohol%20is%20a%20toxic%2C%20psychoactive,includes%20asbestos%2C%20radiation%20and%20tobacco.)

When it comes to reducing cancer risk, navigating the sea of dietary advice can feel overwhelming. From sugar scares to the evils of fried foods, it seems every bite might carry some hidden danger. However, according to Nichole Andrews, a registered dietitian nutritionist and oncology specialist, the list of foods significantly linked to cancer risk is surprisingly short.“There are only two foods that raise your cancer risk,” Andrews explains, cutting through the noise on her Instagram feed, where she’s known as "the oncology dietician." The culprits? Alcohol and processed meats.Processed meats are a staple in many diets worldwide. Think bacon, hot dogs, sausages, and deli meats- items loved for their convenience and flavor. But Andrews cautions that these pre-cooked and preserved products come with a serious downside: they increase the risk of colon cancer, even in small amounts.Processed meats are classified as Group 1 carcinogens by the World Health Organization (WHO) (1). This designation means there is convincing evidence linking these foods to cancer, placing them in the same risk category as tobacco and asbestos. The cancer risk stems largely from the chemicals used in processing, such as nitrates and nitrites, which can form cancer-causing compounds during cooking or digestion.While the occasional bacon slice might not seem harmful, research suggests that even modest consumption of processed meats can elevate your cancer risk over time. Andrews advises minimizing these foods as much as possible to prioritize your long-term health.Alcohol, the second item on Andrews’ list, is also classified as a Group 1 carcinogen (2). This means it’s definitively linked to cancer, with strong associations with liver and breast cancer in particular.“All types of alcohol, including red wine, carry this risk,” Andrews explains. “There’s a misconception that some types of alcohol, like red wine, are beneficial due to their antioxidant content. But the risks far outweigh the potential benefits when it comes to cancer.”Alcohol’s carcinogenic effects stem from its breakdown process in the body. When metabolized, alcohol produces acetaldehyde, a toxic compound that can damage DNA and hinder its repair. Over time, this damage can lead to the development of cancer.Even moderate drinking poses a risk. Studies have shown that just one drink per day can increase the likelihood of certain cancers, particularly breast cancer in women.Another common belief is that sugar causes cancer or feeds cancer cells. However, Andrews is quick to dispel this myth.“Sugar on its own does not create cancer or make it grow faster,” she emphasizes. “All cells, including healthy ones, use glucose for energy.” The confusion arises because cancer cells consume more glucose than normal cells. However, cutting out sugar entirely won’t “starve” cancer cells, as the body will produce glucose from other sources, such as protein and fat, if necessary.Instead, Andrews points to the real issue: excess body fat. Consuming a diet high in sugar often leads to calorie surpluses, weight gain, and increased fat tissue. This fat tissue releases inflammatory hormones that can promote tumor growth, making it a major contributor to cancer risk. “Fat tissue is the main driver,” she says. “It’s linked to 13 types of cancer, including breast and colorectal cancer.”Rather than focusing solely on eliminating sugar, Andrews advocates for a balanced approach to diet and lifestyle.“You don’t have to give up sugar completely,” she reassures. “Eating sugar in moderation is fine. Excess calories from any food- not just sugar- can lead to weight gain and increased cancer risk.”She highlights the importance of reducing fat tissue by adopting healthy habits, such as:Even without significant weight loss, improving body composition can lower cancer risk.“A cookie or a slice of cake won’t harm your health,” Andrews adds. “What matters is balance and consistency in your overall diet.”While it’s easy to get caught up in food fears and restrictive diets, Andrews reminds us to focus on what truly matters. Alcohol and processed meats stand out as the primary dietary contributors to cancer risk, and reducing or eliminating them from your diet can make a significant difference.At the same time, debunking misconceptions about sugar helps alleviate unnecessary stress around eating. Rather than vilifying individual foods, Andrews’ advice centers on cultivating a sustainable and balanced approach to nutrition- one that supports overall health and longevity.When it comes to cancer prevention, the best approach is a practical one. Minimize alcohol and processed meats, maintain a healthy body composition, and focus on whole, unprocessed foods. With these small but impactful changes, you can lower your cancer risk while still enjoying a varied and satisfying diet.After all, as Andrews highlights, it’s not about perfection but about making informed choices that empower you to live a healthier life.Source-Medindia