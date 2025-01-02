About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Can Your Hair Products Cause Cancer?

Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 2 2025 7:58 PM

Your favorite hair products might come with a risk: studies link hair dyes and straighteners to breast cancer. Stay informed, stay safe.

Can Your Hair Products Cause Cancer?
Highlights:
  • Permanent hair dye users face a 9% higher risk of breast cancer compared to non-users
  • Hair straightening treatments increase the risk of breast cancer by 30% due to carcinogens like formaldehyde
  • Ingredients like resorcinol and endocrine-disrupting chemicals in hair products may interfere with hormones and contribute to cancer risk
As the beauty and cosmetic industries evolve, new skincare, haircare, and hair styling products continue to enter the market. However, the safety of several of these products has been called into question due to potential health risks.
A study undertaken by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and published in the International Journal of Cancer found a disturbing link between the use of permanent hair colors and chemical hair straighteners and an elevated risk of breast cancer (1).

Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a cancer that affects the breasts or mammary glands. Early detection and lifestyle changes help in controlling breast cancer.

Hair Colors Increase Risk of Cancer

The study discovered that using permanent hair dye increased the risk of acquiring breast cancer by 9% when compared to non-users.

As more individuals embrace these goods, it is critical to understand their possible effects on the body. Dr. Pritam Kataria, Consultant in Medical Oncology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, describes how some hair products can raise the risk of breast cancer.

Hair products contain endocrine disrupting compounds (EDC) and carcinogens that may be linked to breast cancer in women. EDC is a chemical that interferes with the body's hormonal system, mimicking or blocking hormones and causing cancer. Carcinogens cause cancer by destroying DNA or altering normal cell processes in the body.

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
Resorcinol, an ingredient in hair colors, can disrupt hormone function and cause allergic reactions.

Hair Straightening Treatments Increase Cancer Risk

The study discovered that women who used hair straighteners were 30% more likely to get breast cancer. Formaldehyde, found in high doses in several keratin hair straightening treatments, is a recognized human carcinogen.

Advertisement
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
However, he expands: "It's important to note that the factors mentioned above do not definitively mean that these hair products cause breast cancer."

Breast cancer development can be influenced by a variety of factors, including the environment, lifestyle, and family history.

Advertisement
Breast Cancer during Pregnancy
Breast Cancer during Pregnancy
Management of breast cancer during pregnancy or pregnancy associated breast cancer requires special consideration to avoid harm to the fetus.
References:
  1. Permanent hair dye and straighteners may increase breast cancer risk (https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/permanent-hair-dye-straighteners-may-increase-breast-cancer-risk)


Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Health Watch
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education