Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, June 21). The Power of Tears: Health Benefits of Crying . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 21, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-power-of-tears-health-benefits-of-crying-216127-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "The Power of Tears: Health Benefits of Crying". Medindia. Jun 21, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-power-of-tears-health-benefits-of-crying-216127-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "The Power of Tears: Health Benefits of Crying". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-power-of-tears-health-benefits-of-crying-216127-1.htm. (accessed Jun 21, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. The Power of Tears: Health Benefits of Crying. Medindia, viewed Jun 21, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/the-power-of-tears-health-benefits-of-crying-216127-1.htm.